Pike Road Home Fire Linked to Golf Cart Electrical Issue, Officials Say

A Monday fire in Pike Road's The Waters neighborhood damaged two homes, with a golf cart electrical issue named as the most probable cause.

Montgomery County authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a home in The Waters neighborhood of Pike Road, Alabama, on Monday and spread to neighboring structures. The Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office has identified an electrical issue related to a golf cart parked in a carport as the most probable cause. The fire was reported from a residence on Main Street, according to reporting by WSFA 12 News.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze is not considered suspicious and that it is assisting the Pike Road Fire Department with the investigation. Pike Road Fire Chief Matt Missildine said flames were visible when crews arrived, and the immediate focus was limiting the damage to the structures already involved.

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How the Pike Road Fire Was Contained

The Pike Road Fire Department said about 28 firefighters responded to the blaze in The Waters neighborhood. Fire Chief Matt Missildine said the crews' first priority was stopping the flames from moving farther into the neighborhood.

Missildine said the goal was to keep the fire confined to where it started. Crews also returned at different points during the week to check the damage and put up fire line, according to the department's account of the response.

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A witness told WSFA 12 News that at least three homes were impacted, as well as at least one car. The Pike Road fire chief later confirmed that the fire damaged two homes and may have affected a third residence, a discrepancy the department's official count is meant to resolve as the investigation continues.

Fire Chief Warns About Battery Charging Risks

Fire Chief Matt Missildine said the Pike Road fire is a reminder for residents to be aware of the risks tied to batteries and electrical charging. He said these hazards have been identified as a major fire risk nationwide, and that the department has repeatedly urged residents to charge devices safely.

Missildine added that the size of a battery determines the level of danger. In his words, the bigger the battery, the bigger the risk. He said golf carts have become more common in neighborhoods such as The Waters, where homes sit close together, but that the safety message applies to other battery-powered vehicles as well.

Missildine also cautioned against charging devices such as scooters in an exit pathway, particularly in apartments. He explained that residents may move a scooter into a hallway to avoid carrying it through the home, and that if the device catches fire, the route out can become blocked. He said these are the points the public should consider.

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Golf Cart Owners Urged to Charge Safely

The fire chief said the goal is not to discourage people from owning golf carts. Instead, the Pike Road Fire Department wants residents to use and charge battery-powered vehicles safely, keeping charging areas clear of exit routes and watching for electrical problems.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office has said the fire is not considered suspicious, and its investigation with Pike Road authorities continues to focus on the electrical issue associated with the golf cart in the carport. Residents in The Waters neighborhood and across Montgomery County are encouraged to review how they charge battery-powered equipment at home.