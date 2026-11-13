Pike County Shooting Leaves Husband and Wife Hospitalized

A Pike County, Alabama shooting in Tarentum left a husband and wife hospitalized, and the suspect, Ronald Kelley, faces two outstanding attempted murder warrants.

A husband and wife remain hospitalized after a shooting in the Tarentum community of Pike County, Alabama, on Thursday night, according to the Pike County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received a report of a possible shooting around 6:30 p.m., and Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas confirmed the details of the incident.

Investigators identified the suspect as Ronald Kelley, 59, who has two outstanding warrants for attempted murder. Kelley is alleged to have shot his wife during the incident, and the chase that followed crossed into the city of Troy.

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How the Tarentum Shooting Unfolded at the Home

Investigators said Ronald Kelley and his wife were separated and were not living together at the time of the shooting. They said Kelley arrived at the home unannounced and forced his way inside, where he allegedly shot his wife.

A family member who was in the home heard the shot, came out of a room and exchanged gunfire with Kelley, according to investigators. Kelley was shot during that exchange and left the scene in a vehicle.

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The sequence described by investigators shows that the family member was present inside the home when the shooting began. The Pike County Sheriff's Office has not described any other people in the home during the exchange of gunfire.

Pursuit, Crash and Warrants for Ronald Kelley

Authorities issued a lookout for Kelley and his vehicle to surrounding law enforcement agencies after he left the scene. Troy police later spotted Kelley traveling into Troy on Highway 231 and attempted to stop him.

Kelley was then involved in a crash at the intersection of Highway 231 and Franklin Drive. He received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to a hospital in Montgomery, where he remains under medical care while the two outstanding attempted murder warrants stand.

Hospitalized Victims and Ongoing Investigation Status

The wife of Ronald Kelley was taken to Dothan for treatment, which means the husband and wife are being treated in separate cities. The available report does not describe the medical condition of either person beyond confirming that both remain hospitalized.

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The Pike County Sheriff's Office has not released further details in this report, and the investigation is ongoing. Official updates on any new charges or the condition of both hospitalized individuals were not included in the available information.

Residents of Pike County and nearby communities should watch for updates from the Pike County Sheriff's Office and the Troy Police Department as the case moves forward.