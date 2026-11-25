Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas investigates a triple homicide at his former Alabama residence, where suspect James Hanks is charged with killing his family.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas received a distressing call regarding a residence off County Road 2201 last week, leading to a tragic scene involving two deceased individuals and a third person fighting for her life. The location of this violent incident held a deeply personal significance for law enforcement leadership, as the property was previously owned and occupied by the Sheriff himself. This rare convergence of professional duty and personal history has marked a somber moment in the history of Pike County law enforcement.

The Personal Connection to the Crime Scene

Upon receiving the address of 3670 Road 2201, Sheriff Thomas immediately recognized the location as his former family home, a place where his lineage traces back to the 1800s in the area known as Thomas Crossroads. The property contains tangible remnants of his family's past, including children's drawings etched into the driveway concrete from 1999 and a swimming pool in the backyard that the Sheriff built decades ago. Despite moving out of the house more than fifteen years ago, the physical structures and memories remain, creating a haunting backdrop for the investigation.

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The Sheriff described the emotional toll of returning to a place of childhood and family life to witness a horrific crime scene. He noted that the presence of his family's history makes the discovery of such violence particularly difficult to process. The juxtaposition of a peaceful residential past with the brutality of a triple homicide creates a unique psychological burden for the investigator who once called the place home. This emotional weight is compounded by the reality that the home was once filled with his children's laughter and daily routines.

Investigation Details and Suspect Information

Investigators are currently working to determine the motive behind the killings, as no clear indication of why this triple homicide occurred has been established yet. The primary suspect is identified as 64-year-old James Hanks, who is accused of shooting his wife, daughter, and her boyfriend in the head while they were sleeping. This act has resulted in charges of three counts of capital murder against Hanks, who is currently being held in the Pike County Jail.

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According to Sheriff Thomas, the suspect remains uncooperative with law enforcement during the early stages of the interrogation and processing. The severity of the charges reflects the premeditated nature of the alleged actions, which investigators describe as targeting specific individuals in a domestic setting. The victim who is fighting for her life adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal proceedings and medical interventions required to save her life.

Impact on First Responders and Department

The nature of the crime scene has left a significant impact on the deputies and investigators who had to work for three to four hours to process the evidence and remove the bodies. Sheriff Thomas highlighted the psychological strain such scenes place on first responders, noting that they cannot simply forget the horrific imagery upon leaving the location. The requirement to photograph and document such violence takes a cumulative toll on the mental health of law enforcement personnel.

Remarkably, the Sheriff's son, who serves as a deputy sheriff and investigator leading the special response team, was not present at the scene due to having the flu. Thomas expressed profound gratitude that his son was spared the trauma of entering the house and discovering what had happened in the very bedrooms where the family once slept. This near-miss highlights the unpredictable nature of police work and the personal risks faced by officers.

Historical Context and Community Reaction

This incident is potentially the first triple homicide in the history of Pike County, marking a grim milestone for the region. The Sheriff's family has deep roots in the area, with many Thomases having lived in the Thomas Crossroads community over generations. The discovery of such a violent crime in a home with such historical and personal significance has resonated deeply within the local community and the broader law enforcement community.

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As the investigation continues, authorities are focused on gathering concrete evidence to support the capital murder charges. The community remains in shock over the loss of life and the unusual circumstances surrounding the crime. Sheriff Thomas and his team are managing both the procedural aspects of the case and the emotional aftermath for their staff and the public. The case underscores the devastating impact of domestic violence and the challenges faced by law enforcement when such crimes occur within the fabric of their own community history.