Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas confirms a triple shooting where two victims died and a third remains on life support after deputies responded to a welfare check.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas has confirmed that a violent incident in Alabama resulted in two fatalities and one critical injury following a police response to a residential welfare check on Thursday afternoon. Deputies discovered three individuals who had been shot inside a home after school officials reported that two children were left unattended.

Investigation Triggered By School Absence

The law enforcement operation began when the parents of two school-aged children failed to collect their kids for pickup, prompting a welfare check by the school resource officer who immediately notified the Pike County Sheriff's Office. A special response team was subsequently dispatched to the residence to ensure the safety of the minors and investigate the situation, leading to the discovery of the shooting victims.

Also read Macon County Sheriff Arrests Six in Deadly Shooting Spree, Confirms Two Confessions

Victims Found In Separate Bedrooms

Upon entering the property, deputies located a 64-year-old man sitting quietly on a couch, who was identified as the suspect and the step-grandfather of the children. In a separate bedroom, officers discovered two individuals lying in a bed who had sustained close-range gunshot wounds to the head, while a third victim was found in an adjacent bedroom with a similar head injury but retained a pulse.

Advertisement

Family Relationships Of The Victims

Sheriff Thomas identified the deceased as the suspect's wife, along with her daughter and the daughter's boyfriend, confirming that the woman found with a pulse was transported to a local hospital and placed on life support. The suspect remains in custody at the scene, though his specific identity has not been publicly released by the sheriff's department at this time.

Location Details And Next Steps

While the sheriff has not officially released the precise street address for the homicides, editor notes from the initial report indicate the incident occurred within the Banks community, a detail that is currently under verification by investigators. Sheriff Thomas is expected to provide further updates regarding the investigation and the status of the surviving victim in the near future.