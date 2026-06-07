Piggly Wiggly Fined $200K After Grisly Meat Grinder Injury

A routine cleaning job turned catastrophic when a commercial meat grinder suddenly switched on.

The patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down. A Georgia Piggly Wiggly has been hit with nearly $200,000 in federal penalties after a worker lost four fingers while cleaning a commercial meat grinder.

Investigators said the employee was cleaning the grinder at the grocery chain’s store in Bowdon, Georgia, on Jan. 29 when a co-worker accidentally stepped on the machine’s foot-control pedal, causing it to start unexpectedly and pull the worker’s hand into the equipment. The employee suffered the amputation of four fingers.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration later cited the store for a willful violation, alleging it had bypassed safety guards designed to protect workers from dangerous moving parts and flying debris. The agency also issued a serious violation for failing to implement proper hazardous-energy control procedures intended to prevent machinery from unexpectedly starting during maintenance or cleaning. A third violation was issued after the store failed to report the amputation to OSHA within the required 24-hour timeframe.

Federal regulators have proposed $196,251 in penalties. The store has 15 business days to either comply with the citations or formally contest the findings. Nov. 16, 2008; Homestead, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series former champion Ned Jarrett during the Ford 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY SportsNASCAR has lost one of its earliest legends.

Ned Jarrett, the oldest living NASCAR Cup Series champion and a Hall of Famer known to fans as “Gentleman Ned,” died Thursday at 93. NASCAR and the Jarrett familythat the racing icon died of natural causes at his home in Newton, North Carolina, surrounded by loved ones.

“A friend to everyone he met,” the family said in a statement. “While we mourn his passing, we celebrate the remarkable life of an amazing man and truly the best father anyone could have wished for,” they wrote. Jarrett’s racing career began in 1953 after a local speedway opened in his hometown.

Over the next 13 years, he became one of the sport’s most dominant drivers, winning two NASCAR Cup Series championships and 50 races between 1953 and 1966. His most famous victory came in the 1965 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, where he won by a staggering 14 laps—the largest margin of victory in NASCAR Cup Series history. After retiring at 34, Jarrett became a beloved radio host on his show,.

He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011 and named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998.selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue.

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“I SO focused on many projects I had been dragging my feet for weeks. Focus and energy was off the charts and no crash. ” Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol,Katie Miller caused a stir on social media when she reposted a picture from the Washington D.C. Metro’s account of a rainbow-colored train.

The MAGA podcaster and wife of President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, posted the colorful train with the caption: “All aboard the gay train! ”. Metro had posted the train with a caption that linked to a train tracker and said, “Ride Metro with Pride! Catch our Pride wrapped train in the system today through June 30!

” While Miller may have intended snark with her post, the nuance was lost to the internet, where the ambiguity of her wording prompted some users to praise her support of Pride Month, which began on June first.

“It’s great that you’re such an ally, Katie! love you! ” one user wrote back.

“Looks great! The Gay Community should be celebrated for its many contributions to this Great Nation,” said another.

“Which lines? My kids love rainbows,“ another asked. , has died at the age of 93.

“Paddy was an exceptionally talented actor and a remarkable individual, and we will miss him greatly,” his talent agency said in a, announcing that the actor died “peacefully at home surrounded by his family” on Thursday. The cause of his death has not been revealed. Godfrey was best known for his role as Leonardo da Vinci in. He was married to British actress Amanda Galafres, 90, who has appeared in more than 100 film and television productions.

They had two children together. Their daughter, Kate Godfrey, works for the Royal Shakespeare Company, a major British nonprofit theater.selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact,found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC.

Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—theis a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting , it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the.

It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too.

You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, theSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: A Waymo robotaxi drives along California Street on December 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Self-driving taxi company Waymo said it is voluntarily recalling software in its autonomous vehicles after Texas officials documented at least 19 incidents this school year in which the cars illegally passed stopped school buses, including while students were getting on or off. the suspect stole merchandise from Hot 8 Yoga Studio in the Marina District in January before climbing into a waiting Waymo and fleeing the scene.

Investigators believe it is the first time a suspect has used a driverless taxi as a getaway vehicle in San Francisco.

“I would think it would be easier to solve in a Waymo,” Sgt. Tim Faye told the newspaper. Police obtained a search warrant seeking footage and rider information from Waymo, but six months later, no arrests have been made. According to the report, interior video was unavailable when investigators obtained the warrant, while exterior footage showed faces blurred for privacy reasons.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed the autonomous Jaguar dropping off the suspect, waiting outside during the theft, and then driving away.

“It was disappointing that the internal video was not able to lead to the recognition of a suspect,” Faye said. Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky pose with one of their twin sons at the unveiling ceremony of Hemsworth's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni“Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth and his family were refused permission to board an international flight. It wasn’t a political or immigration issue, but a passport mix-up, according to the star.

He and his model wife, Elsa Pataky, said that Hemsworth tried to use the passport for his daughter-from-another-marriage, 14-year-old India Rose, for one of his twin sons with Pataky as his family headed overseas. He happened to have his daughter’s passport with him, but had forgotten one of his son’s passports. He thought the ruse might work because the two look alike, he told. “They kind of look the same,” he noted, but his wife chimed in: “They don’t. ” Hemsworth blew it anyway because he told the security officer: “This is her,” as he pulled out his daughter’s passport.

“That’s a boy,” the officer fired back, pointing at one of the twins. Australian authorities confiscated 100,000 illegal cockroaches from a commercial breeder, officials announced Friday. The value of the Madagascar hissing cockroaches and dubia cockroaches, which were seized live in May, was $142,000, according to the Associated Press. Both are illegal to import, keep, breed, or sell in Australia, which has strict animal regulations in order to prevent costly infestations.

“We take our job protecting Australia’s unique biodiversity and breaches of national environment law very seriously,” a spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water. “We’re seeing illegal breeding and trading of exotic cockroaches and we’re putting pet businesses and pet owners on notice. ” Potential uses of those exotic cockroaches, which are about one inch longer than Australia’s common cockroach, include reptile food. Alternatives are crickets and wood roaches.

Charges have not been filed against the breeder in Bathurst, New South Wales. All the cockroaches will be euthanized. This was the largest seizure of exotic invertebrates in Australian history.has died suddenly at age 72. Anthony Head, who played the show’s evil-but-charming rival football club owner, Rupert Mannion, died from complications of pneumonia, his family has announced.

Head, a native Londoner, also starred in the hit supernatural teen showHead’s Ted Lasso co-star Brett Goldstein was among the first to post a tribute after his daughters said that he died peacefully while surrounded by his family in a statement sent to the.

“Anthony Head was a brilliant actor who played the worst person in the world, which was an incredible skill because he was the best person,” Goldstein wrote on. “Infinitely charming and kind and fun and a joy. He will be sorely missed. ” Head’s daughters, Emily and Daisy, said that their dad’s “legacy will live on.

”selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider givinga try.

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Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases thehave proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep . Read my full review of Deeps Sleep PatchesAmerican actress Winona Ryder and British actor Daniel Day-Lewis on the set of The Age of Innocence, based on the novel by Edith Wharton, and directed by Martin Scorsese.

was discovered in Wharton’s archives at Yale University and appeared in The Strand Magazine, a quarterly publication known for uncovering lost or unknown works by literary figures including Raymond Chandler, Graham Greene, and Tennessee Williams. The story is believed to have been penned no earlier than July 1918 and was found in two corrected but undated typescripts in Yale’s Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library.

According to the Strand editor-in-chief, Andrew Gulli, the manuscript had never previously been published to the best of his knowledge. Gulli said the newly published story felt “very timely” and expressed hope it would introduce a new generation of readers to one of America’s most celebrated authors. A MAGA Florida senator has demanded that two upcoming Kanye West gigs in his state be canceled. Sen.

Rick Scott wrote an open letter to Tampa’s Sports Authority Board of Directors on Thursday demanding that no taxpayer dollars be spent on the shows June 26 and 28 at Raymond James Stadium, claiming it would be a “slap in the face to our state’s Jewish community. ” West, who now goes by Ye, has a history of antisemitic hate speech, including making a song titled “Heil Hitler.

” “Kanye West’s consistent antisemitic attacks are an affront to the values of the people of the Hillsborough community,” Scott wrote.

“He has openly praised Nazis, called himself one, and slandered Jews across the world. Kanye West also funded a Superbowl ad in 2025 that directed viewers to purchase merchandise featuring swastikas. West’s remarks are vile and a slap in the face to our state’s Jewish community.

It is troubling that a stadium supported by taxpayer dollars would openly subsidize an event led by an artist known for pushing this dangerous, hateful rhetoric, especially with Florida having one of the largest Jewish populations in our country. ” The letter follows several concerts in Europe being canceled, including in Italy, Poland, France, and the U.K., where he was banned from entering the country.





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