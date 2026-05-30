Pigeons' Magnetic Navigation May Depend on Iron-Storing Liver Cells, Study Finds

New research reveals that immune cells in pigeons' livers, which store iron from recycled red blood cells, may be key to their navigational abilities, challenging previous theories.

A groundbreaking study suggests that the remarkable navigational prowess of homing pigeons may be linked to specialized immune cells in their livers, overturning long-held assumptions about where birds sense Earth's magnetic field.

For decades, scientists have marveled at these birds' ability to journey hundreds of miles and return to their lofts with uncanny precision, sparking numerous hypotheses about an internal magnetic compass. While many researchers focused on the beak or eyes, a team from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior and the University of Bonn discovered the strongest magnetic signal in an unexpected organ: the liver. The research, published in the journal Science, centered on immune cells known as macrophages.

These cells are responsible for breaking down old red blood cells and storing the released iron. When the scientists temporarily depleted these macrophages from a group of pigeons, the birds became disoriented and struggled to find their way home, but only under overcast skies. This crucial detail indicates that the liver's magnetic sensing likely works in tandem with the sun as a navigational aid.

"The magnetic sense has been this mystery for almost 100 years," commented Martin Wikelski of the Max Planck Institute. The experiment provided some of the first direct evidence implicating a specific biological mechanism. According to study co-author Clivia Lisowski, the macrophages are positioned adjacent to nerve fibers within the liver. This anatomical arrangement could allow them to relay magnetic information directly to the brain, effectively forming a biological GPS.

Behavioral ecologist Albert Kao, not involved in the research, acknowledged the surprising yet plausible nature of the finding. The discovery opens new avenues for understanding magnetoreception across animal species. The researchers speculate that similar mechanisms might exist in other birds and even mammals like mice, where magnetic sensing could inform long-distance travel or local orientation.

However, the scientific community urges caution. Independent experts note that while the liver showed the strongest signal, magnetic sensor cells have also been identified in the beak and spleen of pigeons. In an editorial accompanying the paper, veterinary pathologist Simon Spiro and biologist Hal Drakesmith propose that the solution to the magnetic puzzle may not be singular. Birds might employ different sensory strategies depending on the navigational task-be it a cross-country flight or pinpointing a specific loft.

Further research is needed to confirm the liver's role and to elucidate the precise neural pathways that transmit magnetic cues to the brain. This study, therefore, represents a significant step rather than a final answer in one of biology's enduring mysteries





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Pigeons Magnetic Navigation Liver Macrophages Magnetoreception Animal Behavior Study Science Journal

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