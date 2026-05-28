Pigeon Navigation Mystery Solved: Liver's Immune Cells Found to Guide Flight

A new study reveals that specialized immune cells storing iron in a pigeon's liver are central to its ability to navigate using Earth's magnetic field, challenging previous theories and suggesting a broader biological magnetoreception system.

Pigeons are renowned for their ability to travel vast distances with remarkable precision, a skill humans have exploited for millennia to carry messages. For nearly a century, the biological mechanism behind their magnetic navigation has remained a profound scientific mystery.

While some researchers hypothesized that light-sensitive molecules in the eyes detect magnetic cues, others pointed to the beak or inner ear. A groundbreaking new study by the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior presents a startling discovery: the key to the pigeon's internal compass may lie in its liver. Researchers identified specialized immune cells within the liver that break down red blood cells and store iron.

In experiments where these cells were temporarily removed, pigeons lost their navigational ability, particularly on overcast days when they could not rely on solar guidance. This suggests the iron-rich liver cells help sense Earth's magnetic field. The immune cells are situated near nerve fibers, potentially providing a direct line to the brain to relay directional information. The study, published in Science, proposes a full-fledged theory that other birds and even mammals might share a similar magnetic GPS system.

However, external experts caution that further validation is needed to confirm this liver-based mechanism and to fully understand how magnetic signals are transmitted to the brain. Since similar immune cells exist in other parts of the body like the beak and spleen, the puzzle of magnetoreception might involve multiple, complementary systems depending on the navigational task. This revelation not only solves a century-old puzzle but also opens new avenues for understanding sensory biology across species





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Pigeon Navigation Magnetic Sense Liver Immune Cells Magnetoreception Animal Behavior

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