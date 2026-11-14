Pig Farmer Sells Greenbelt Land To Travellers For 200K Amid Feud

Matthew Silvester sold Hampshire greenbelt land to travellers for over 200,000 pounds following a four-year feud with neighbours. The sale triggered an illegal encampment on Hares Farm.

Matthew Silvester and Helen Freeman, a couple embroiled in a bitter four-year dispute with wealthy neighbours, have sold their greenbelt property for over 200,000 pounds to a group of travellers. The transaction occurred on Hares Farm, located in the village of South Warnborough, Hampshire, during the summer of this year. This sale precipitated the immediate establishment of an unauthorised encampment that has since disrupted the quiet rural community.

The Land Sale And Immediate Encampment

On the August Bank Holiday weekend, specifically around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 28, a group of individuals wearing balaclavas and hoodies arrived at the eight-acre site with heavy machinery. Council offices were closed during this holiday period, allowing the new occupants to drive bulldozers and diggers onto the land without immediate intervention. They proceeded to cover the field in tarmac and station approximately a dozen caravans and mobile homes on the premises, which are valued at upwards of 5 million pounds due to the surrounding luxury properties on Pickaxe Lane.

Also read Old Farmer's Almanac explains El Niño's potential winter impact

Regulatory Pressure Forced The Sale

Mr. Silvester, aged 39, and Ms. Freeman, aged 34, stated that regulatory actions by Hart District Council made their continued operation of The Woodland Pig Co. untenable. The couple, who have two children, were ordered by the council to remove a cabin lodge where they had been living and to disconnect from electricity and water supplies. These restrictions prevented them from properly caring for their 35 breeding sows, leading to the decision to shut down the farm and sell the asset.

Advertisement

Allegations Of Revenge Against Neighbours

Local residents accused Mr. Silvester of using the sale as an act of revenge against neighbours who had previously reported him for living on the site without a residential permit. One anonymous resident claimed that the former landowner had completely destroyed their sense of safety and mental health, noting that they no longer felt secure in their own gardens. The neighbours feared that the presence of the encampment would negatively impact the saleability of their homes, which are situated near the beauty spot.

Developer Response And Future Legal Action

Mr. Silvester, who is currently travelling in south-east Asia with his family, described the situation as a very funny story and admitted he did not ask what the buyers intended to do with the land. He claimed he was pleased to see neighbours who disliked the pig farm now facing what he perceived as a more severe disruption. Meanwhile, Hart District Council is currently seeking legal advice on how to vacate the site and remove the unauthorised works, marking a potential escalation in the conflict over the greenbelt property.