Hampshire pig farmer Matthew Silvester sold his greenbelt land to travellers for over £200,000 following a dispute with Hart District Council over unlawful surveillance and legal battles.

Hampshire pig farmer Matthew Silvester has sold his eight-acre greenbelt property, Hares Farm, to a group of travellers for more than £200,000. The sale concluded a bitter four-year conflict involving Hart District Council, which Silvester alleges unlawfully surveilled his family using neighbours' private spaces. The land was sold shortly after the August Bank Holiday weekend when council offices were closed, allowing travellers to establish an illegal encampment.

Surveillance Controversy at Hares Farm

A tribunal recently determined that Hart District Council engaged in unlawful spying against Mr Silvester and his wife, Helen Freeman, during 2023. Council officers were found to have used a neighbour's en suite bathroom and garden to record the family at dusk and dawn. This surveillance targeted the couple and their young son while they were residing in a log cabin on the agricultural site, which lacked a residential permit.

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The tribunal concluded that the council violated privacy rights by collaborating with neighbours to track the family's movements. A specific council form was reportedly used to log the Silvester family's comings and goings based on tips from local residents. The officers were observed with clipboards, pens, and cameras, creating what Mr Silvester described as a scene reminiscent of a movie.

Legal Battles and Business Closure

The conflict began when wealthy residents on Pickaxe Lane reported the couple for living in a log cabin without proper zoning permissions. Mr Silvester, 39, argued that he needed to stay at the farm to protect his 35 breeding sows from accidentally killing piglets during labour. He stated he would rather risk legal penalties than allow animal deaths on his farm, The Woodland Pig Co.

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Despite finding another permanent residence, the couple returned to the cabin periodically for animal care. This led to a confrontation on June 8, 2023, when officers were caught watching from a neighbouring property. In November 2024, a High Court judge found them in contempt of an existing injunction, handing down 12-month suspended sentences and ordering the removal of the cabin and utility connections.

Impact on Local Community and Next Steps

The legal costs and injunctions forced Mr Silvester and Ms Freeman, 34, to shut down their farming operations and auction their livestock. The financial burden and emotional toll of the dispute led them to sell the land to travellers, whom they view as a form of retribution against the council and neighbours. The couple is currently planning to appeal the High Court ruling regarding their suspended sentences.

The sale of Hares Farm marks the end of an era for the local agricultural community in South Warnborough. Mr Silvester described the outcome as a 'very funny' conclusion to years of what he called dirty tactics. The travellers' encampment highlights ongoing tensions between greenbelt protection laws and rural land use disputes in Hampshire.