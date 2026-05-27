Piers Morgan, Michelle Obama, Claire Foy & ‘House Of The Dragon’ Team Join SXSW London Line-Up

Piers Morgan, Michelle Obama, Claire Foy and key figures from the House of the Dragon are among the latest big-name players set for SXSW London.

Park Seo-Ham & Kim Ji-Yeon To Lead Rakuten Viki K-Drama ‘Dive Into You’ From Dexter Pictures & Amuse EntertainmentMichelle Obama, Piers Morgan and Claire Foy Morgan will appear alongside opera singer Katherine Jenkins and be quizzed by Deadline’s Jake Kanter in a panel on fame, media, culture and public opinion, while former First Lady Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, will record a live episode of their podcastshowrunner Ryan Condal, production designer Jim Clay and actors Steve Toussaint, Harry Collett, Abubakar Salim, Jefferson Hall and Abigail Thorn will sit down to discuss the third season of the HBO show.

Netflix, Fremantle, Studio Lambert & UTAS UK Executives Set For The Deadline Reality TV Summit At SXSW London Other new names added to the SXSW London line-up include Fremantle UK CEO Amelia Brown, presenter Miquita Oliver, London mayor Sadiq Khan, Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock, photographer and filmmaker Misan Harriman. are also due to speak. Next week marks the second SXSW London, which is owned and operated by Deadline’s parent PMC.

Held in east London’s Shoreditch on June 1-6, it features music, screen and visual arts programs, and will explore issues. It will comprise more than 300 sessions. Katarina Sherling, Head of Conference at SXSW London, said: “With less than a week to go until this year’s festival opens, we are very excited to welcome this latest group of speakers. It truly reflects the range of conversations we’re bringing to SXSW London in 2026.

It’s about platforming different perspectives, converging in one unique space. These additions reflect that promise, and is what makes SXSW London such a powerful agent for change. ”Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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Piers Morgan Responds to Fan Criticism After Joining Arsenal's Premier League Title CelebrationsPiers Morgan has responded to fan criticism after joining Arsenal's Premier League title celebrations with his sons on Sunday. Fans had highlighted his previous criticism of manager Mikel Arteta, including a call for him to be sacked in 2022. Morgan insisted that he had the foresight to buy tickets at the start of March and was thrilled that Declan Rice had run over and placed his winner's medal around his neck during the celebrations.

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Piers Morgan and Paddy Power Team Up to Troll Tottenham Fans After Arsenal's Title WinPiers Morgan and Paddy Power have released a hilarious advert mocking Tottenham fans after Arsenal won the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years. The 100-second video shows Morgan in various disguises tormenting a Spurs fan, referencing Arsenal's bottle and their chance to win the double. The campaign has gone viral, sparking reactions from both sets of supporters.

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SXSW London: Michelle Obama, Claire Foy and Piers Morgan Among Latest Speakers Added to Fest LineupThe fest kicks off the first week of June.

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