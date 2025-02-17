Pierre Gasly Becomes the Face of Givenchy's Gentleman Society Fragrance

French Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly joins Givenchy's Gentleman Society fragrance campaign, embodying the brand's values of boldness, self-assertion, and positive impact. Gasly's passion for fragrance and his commitment to excellence align perfectly with the campaign's message.

Pierre Gasly, the French Formula 1 driver, has been named as the new face of Givenchy's Gentleman Society fragrance line. The 29-year-old driver, known for his charisma and on-track performance, embodies the brand's values of boldness, self-assertion, and positive impact. Gasly, who has been competing in Formula 1 since 2017, has achieved notable success with his team, BWT Alpine F1 Team, securing podium finishes and contributing to their sixth-place ranking in the Constructors' Championship.

He attributes his success to a combination of physical and mental preparation, emphasizing the importance of peak fitness and mental focus in the demanding world of Formula 1. Beyond the racetrack, Gasly is a fervent advocate for fragrance, considering it an essential part of his daily routine. He believes that fragrance enhances self-confidence, projects energy, and promotes well-being, acting as a signature that expresses his personal style. He particularly appreciates fragrances that are both unique and memorable, with a distinct personality. Gasly's partnership with Givenchy marks a significant collaboration, uniting a prominent athlete with a renowned luxury brand. The campaign for Gentleman Society Eau de Parfum Ambrée, featuring Gasly, will launch worldwide this month, showcasing the fragrance's richness and complexity, which Gasly finds both alluring and empowering. The fragrance, crafted by perfumer Karine Dubreuil Sereni, boasts a captivating blend of floral, woody, ambery, and leathery notes, creating a lasting impression of sensuality and refinement. This collaboration aligns with Givenchy's vision of promoting a modern definition of masculinity, one that embraces both strength and sensitivity. The Gentleman Society franchise, launched in 2023, seeks to inspire and unite individuals through shared values of boldness, respect, and commitment. Gasly's extensive global fan base, spanning social media platforms, further amplifies the campaign's reach, connecting Givenchy with a younger, more engaged audience. The partnership promises to be mutually beneficial, elevating both Gasly's personal brand and Givenchy's fragrance line, while introducing Givenchy's values to a wider demographic





