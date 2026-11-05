Pierpaolo Piccioli Takes Helm at Balenciaga

Pierpaolo Piccioli officially assumes the role of Creative Director at Balenciaga in July 2025, marking a new creative chapter for the historic fashion house under LVMH. Meghan Markle attended the Paris Fashion Week show to support the new designer.

Luca de Meo, the Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, affirmed that Pierpaolo Piccioli's appointment to lead Balenciaga is a strategic move to build on the house's avant-garde spirit while honoring its heritage. The transition aims to further establish the fashion house as a powerful and relevant voice in the global luxury market.

Piccioli's Official Appointment at Balenciaga

Pierpaolo Piccioli officially assumed his role as the Creative Director of Balenciaga in July 2025. He was initially named to the position in May 2025, succeeding Demna, whose final couture show preceded Piccioli's entry. This leadership change marks a significant shift in the creative direction of the prestigious Parisian brand.

Also read Pierpaolo Piccioli Exits Balenciaga Less Than 18 Months After Joining the Kering-Owned Brand

Piccioli's Vision and Past Experience

Piccioli, who is 59 years old, previously spent 25 years at Valentino before transitioning to Balenciaga. He described the appointment as a passing of the torch rather than a competitive game. He expressed admiration for Demna's talent and vision, stating that he is grateful for the trust placed in him by François-Henri Pinault, Francesca Bellini, and Gianfranco Gianangeli.

Leadership Praise for New Creative Director

Gianfranco Gianangeli, the President of Fashion at LVMH, praised Piccioli for reaffirming the couture origins of the house. He highlighted the designer's considered approach to craftsmanship, construction, and creativity. Gianangeli thanked Piccioli for his dedication, generosity, and collaboration during the transition period.

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Meghan Markle's Surprise Appearance

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, attended the Balenciaga show in Paris on Saturday, October 4, to show support for Piccioli. The 44-year-old royal took a front-row seat at the exhibition, marking her first appearance at Fashion Week in several years. Her presence drew attention from royal watchers, though her team clarified her role as a friend supporting the new Creative Director.

Future Plans for the Fashion House

Piccioli indicated that he intends to embrace the past while adding a new chapter to the Maison's story. He stated that the brand is full of possibilities and fascinating potential. The leadership team emphasized that they were effortlessly on the same page from the start, setting a collaborative tone for the future of Balenciaga.