Pierpaolo Piccioli and Balenciaga Part Ways

The creative director of the Kering-owned house is stepping down after just three seasons.

Pierpaolo Piccioli is stepping down as creative director of Balenciaga, parent company Kering announced on Thursday. The new creative direction of Balenciaga will be announced shortly, the release said.

“Pierpaolo is an exceptional couturier and creative talent for whom we have the greatest respect,” Kering CEO Luca de Meo said in a statement. “Our ambition is to build on Balenciaga’s avant-garde spirit, honor its remarkable heritage and continue to push creative boundaries, further establishing the house as a powerful and relevant voice. ” “We are deeply grateful for Pierpaolo’s contribution to Balenciaga,” Balenciaga CEO Gianfranco Gianangeli said.

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“Through his vision, he reaffirmed the couture origins of the house, bringing his considered approach to craftsmanship, construction and creativity. I would like to sincerely thank him for his dedication, generosity and collaboration. ”more than a dozen designer debuts for the Spring 2026 season. Piccioli’s star-studded show, staged at the Kering headquarters inside the historic Laennec landmark, drew on founder Cristóbal Balenciaga’s rich archives with a more proper approach than Demna.

Homages to the latter came in the form of oversized glasses, a bomber jacket turned into a leather bubble, and anThe reception to his sophomore show in March was more mixed.

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“Piccioli’s significant talents have always included the ability to spread joy and delight through his exuberant color sense and love of women’s intellect. It didn’t show up in the dark this season, but he should know the fashion world still craves to see it,”In her review of his SS27 show in October, Mower wrote: “He’s needed to figure out where he stands between the monumental Cristóbal couture legacy and the monumental Demna social satirist street-style legacy, and to do so in real time.

That’s no easy task for anyone, no matter how experienced they may be. ” She added: “There were many other moments where Piccioli asserted his own identity... That’s what it felt like anyway, especially for evening. ”Celebrities embraced the couture flourishes of his designs, starting with Meghan Markle’s surprise appearance in a custom ivory ensemble at his debut show.

Red carpet moments included Parent company Kering doesn’t break out sales of individual houses, except for its biggest brand, Gucci, but according to Morgan Stanley estimates, Balenciaga sales hit €1.47 billion in 2025, down from €1.65 billion a year earlier. This comes after the house saw significant growth in the 10 years since Demna took the creative helm, with sales of €360 million in 2015.was also “challenging” for Balenciaga, according to Kering CFO Armelle Poulou.

“ Balenciaga is seeing very good results on the leather goods, with the City and the Rodeo, and we just launched a new bag, Hourglass Avenue, that has a very good start. And at the same time, it’s suffering on ready-to-wear and shoes, where we need to focus on introducing new lines and new products. ”Asked at the time to confirm that Piccioli was staying at the creative helm of Balenciaga, she “declined to comment on rumors”.

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“Balenciaga is one of the brands that better understands the vibes of the new generation,” de Meo said at Kering’s Capital Markets Day in April 2026. The goal is also to double women’s ready-to-wear by 2030, further accelerate the leather goods category by 2030, and double business in the Americas by 2030. It comes as Saint Laurent and McQueen, both in the Kering portfolio, have yet to appoint creative directors following the exits of