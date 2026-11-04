Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank attacks President Trump over 2026 midterms while fighting a charter amendment to remove him. Read the full details.

One day after the 2026 Midterm Election, Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank publicly criticized President Donald Trump on X for the Republican setbacks that reshaped the national political landscape. Swank asserted that the president owns the widespread Republican losses both nationwide and specifically within Washington state, pointing to unresolved conflicts and rising economic costs as primary drivers of voter dissatisfaction. He suggested that many Republican voters either stayed home or cast ballots for Democrats specifically to express their anger toward the current administration.

Swank Blames Trump for 2026 Midterm Losses

Swank explicitly stated that President Trump failed to finish the war in Iran, a factor he linked to the surge in gas prices and the overall increase in the cost of living that frustrated voters across the country. He noted that Republican supporters are currently furious with the president and that this internal party discontent directly contributed to the election results. Swank, who has previously voiced support for Trump, particularly regarding immigration enforcement policies, used his recent social media post to highlight a stark contrast in his current political stance.

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This criticism comes as voters in Pierce County are rejecting Charter Amendment No. 53 by more than 66 percent, a vote that would have ended Swank's term and allowed the county executive to select a replacement sheriff. Swank vowed to fight the Pierce County proposal that could remove him from office, stating that if he ends up being removed, then so be it. The amendment was proposed by the Pierce County Charter Review Commission and would have changed Section 3.70 of the Pierce County Charter concerning the office of the sheriff.

Charter Amendment Debate and Political Fallout

Under the proposed Charter Amendment No. 53, the sheriff would cease to be an elective office, and the current elected term of office would terminate early, effective January 1, 2027. The new system would require the Sheriff to be appointed by the Executive and confirmed by a majority of the County Council, a shift that opponents argue invades voters' right to elect their own sheriff. Voters against the amendment have consistently argued that the change undermines direct democratic accountability for the chief law enforcement officer in the county.

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Alongside the vote on Swank's position, Charter Amendment No. 54 for Pierce County was also part of the ballot, which would create a new Public Safety Ombuds Office to provide independent oversight of the sheriff and the sheriff's department. The simultaneous rejection of the amendment to remove Swank highlights a complex dynamic where voters are wary of consolidating power in the executive branch while also maintaining their ability to vote for the sheriff. This local political struggle is unfolding against a backdrop of national Democratic victories that have shifted the balance of power in Congress.

National Democratic Gains and Local Implications

Yes, the 2026 midterms will be remembered for the astonishing number of losses that Democrats handed to President Donald Trump, marking a significant realignment in American politics. Democratic lawmakers won control of both the House and the Senate, consolidating their majorities after years of partisan gridlock. As of Wednesday, they had won 228 House seats and led in 34 more, while securing at least 54 Senate seats, a sweeping victory that Democrats attributed to public frustration with economic policies and foreign affairs.

A notable highlight of this Democratic resurgence was James Talarico flipping a U.S. Senate seat in Texas, becoming the first Democrat to win that statewide race since 1988. Talarico defeated Ken Paxton, pulling off the party's first statewide victory in about 30 years in a state that has historically leaned Republican. This historic win, combined with gains in other competitive districts, signaled a potential shift in the political gravity of the South and the Midwest, challenging long-standing Republican dominance.

Looking Ahead to 2027 and Policy Shifts

Swank's remarks hint at what he predicts Washington Democrats will do in Olympia in the next two years, suggesting that the federal Democratic wave may influence state-level legislative agendas. With Democrats now controlling key levers of power, state leaders may face increased pressure to align with federal priorities, potentially affecting how local issues like public safety and governance are handled in Pierce County and beyond.

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As the political dust settles, the immediate focus for Pierce County residents remains on the implementation of Charter Amendment No. 54 and the continued role of Sheriff Swank. The creation of the Public Safety Ombuds Office will likely change how complaints and oversight are managed, providing a new layer of accountability independent of the sheriff's department. Meanwhile, the national political landscape remains volatile, with Democrats looking to capitalize on their new majority while Republicans seek to rebuild their coalition after a decisive defeat.