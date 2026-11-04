Pierce County Teen Remains in Serious Condition After Halloween Hit-and-Run by DUI Driver

A 15-year-old cyclist suffers serious injuries in Graham after a 36-year-old woman with children in her car caused a multi-vehicle crash and fled the scene.

A 15-year-old boy remains in serious condition at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Pierce County, Washington. The violent collision occurred on Halloween night near 224th St. East in the unincorporated community of Graham. Emergency responders transported the teenager to a medical facility where he is currently receiving treatment for severe, life-altering injuries.

The driver involved in the crash, a 36-year-old woman, was taken into custody by law enforcement officers at the scene. She failed field sobriety tests and was immediately arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Authorities have confirmed that she is no longer allowed to drive and is being held pending further legal proceedings.

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Beyond the standard DUI charge, the woman faces additional serious charges including vehicular assault and reckless endangerment. These heightened charges stem directly from the fact that young children were passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collision. Prosecutors view the presence of minors in the car as a significant aggravating factor that demonstrates a blatant disregard for public safety.

Investigators have uncovered a disturbing pattern of behavior associated with the suspect during that same night. Police reports indicate that the 36-year-old woman was allegedly involved in multiple hit-and-run collisions in the area. This suggests a dangerous spree that endangered multiple drivers and pedestrians while she was operating the vehicle under the influence.

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The combination of impaired driving, the presence of minors, and the alleged series of fleeing the scene has prompted a robust criminal response from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. The vehicular assault charge carries significant prison time, reflecting the extreme severity of harm caused to the innocent 15-year-old victim.

Law enforcement officials have launched a full investigation into the scope of the incident and the details of the alleged hit-and-run collisions. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office remains committed to holding the driver fully accountable for her actions and the resulting trauma inflicted upon the community.

Families in the Graham community have been urged to exercise extreme caution during nighttime hours, especially on holidays when impaired driving incidents tend to rise. Parents are advised to monitor their children closely and avoid unnecessary travel during high-risk periods to ensure their safety.

The hospital treating the teen is working diligently to stabilize his condition, though the full extent of his long-term prognosis remains unclear at this stage. Community members are watching the case closely as legal experts weigh the potential sentencing outcomes for the accused driver.

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This tragedy highlights the extreme dangers posed by impaired driving, particularly in residential areas where families and children are most active. The reckless endangerment charge underscores the immense risk the driver posed to the public while operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Authorities continue to appeal for any additional witnesses who may have observed the suspect's vehicle prior to the collision with the teenager. The case serves as a somber reminder of the devastating consequences that can result from drunk driving and fleeing the scene of an accident.