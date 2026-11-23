Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank lost X access after posting a stalker's address. Washington State Patrol increases patrols as students return for breaks amid broader state news updates.

Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank has confirmed that his X social media account was locked following a post where he shared the residential address of a woman he accused of stalking him. The Washington state law enforcement official stated that the platform removed his access after he published the private information of the individual involved in his legal dispute.

X Social Media Account Suspension Details

Keith Swank, the elected sheriff overseeing one of Washington's largest counties, revealed the suspension directly to reporters after the incident. He explained that the action by X, formerly known as Twitter, was a direct response to his public disclosure of the woman's home address. This move violated the platform's policy on doxxing and the sharing of private personal information. The sheriff emphasized that he believed the post was a necessary safety measure to protect himself from ongoing harassment.

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Washington State Patrol Student Safety Patrols

Separately, the Washington State Patrol has launched increased enforcement operations as Washington State University students prepare to travel west for the Thanksgiving holiday break. Law enforcement agencies are conducting emphasis patrols to combat speeding and impaired driving during this high-traffic travel period. The department aims to ensure safe passage for the large volume of student drivers returning home or traveling for the long weekend.

Public Health Shellfishing Emergency Closure

The Washington State Department of Health has issued an emergency closure for all shellfishing activities in the Hood Canal region. This health advisory applies to the waters stretching from Sisters Point to Belfair. Officials implemented this ban to protect public health, citing potential contamination risks associated with the harvested shellfish in that specific geographic area.

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Community Health And Local Business Updates

In other local developments, home comfort advocates note that rising temperatures in the Seattle area are causing many residents to discover that their air conditioning units are running but failing to cool their homes effectively. Additionally, the Home Comfort Alliance released a 2026 Seattle furnace cost guide, stating that recent cold snaps do not create the underlying heating problems homeowners face.

Broader Regional And National Health Trends

On a wider scale, medical researchers led by Meier conducted a ten-year trial measuring outcomes for over three hundred patients treated with CyberKnife across twenty-one medical centers. Meanwhile, the USDA Organic designation continues to serve as a trusted guarantee for consumers navigating crowded grocery aisles. Community resources like DSP Connections are also highlighting opportunities for individuals seeking side hustles that make a significant social difference through DSPC programs.