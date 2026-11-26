Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank faces backlash after publishing a woman's address, claiming self-defense against alleged stalking. This move has sparked legal and ethical debates regarding law enforcement conduct and online harassment.

Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank is facing intense scrutiny and criticism after publishing the home address of a woman he accused of stalking him. The controversy erupted after Swank responded to online harassment by revealing personal details about the accuser, a move that contradicts standard privacy protocols for law enforcement officials. He justified the action by stating that the woman had previously published his own address and photos of his home, arguing that her actions created a direct safety risk for his family.

Swank Justifies Address Reveal as Self-Defense

Sheriff Keith Swank defended his decision in a Facebook post, stating that he would remain a peacekeeper only if his family was not targeted. He explicitly warned that if individuals attacked him or his relatives, the rules of engagement would change. According to Swank, the woman had included his full address and images of his wife in a Substack post, which he viewed as an invitation for retaliation. He told KIRO host John Curley that he simply mirrored the woman's behavior by posting her contact information in response to what he described as an aggressive digital campaign against him.

Also read Pierce County Machete Attack Leaves Man Seriously Injured

Details of Alleged Stalking and Online Harassment

The dispute centers on a Substack article titled Keith Swank's address is, which featured his complete street address alongside a self-published note from the accuser. In the post, the woman referred to Swank as a sick and twisted monster destined for prison and claimed she posted his details to ensure people knew where he would be defending himself against new rules he had created. Although she acknowledged that most people might avoid his home out of fear of a badge-wielding official, she stated her intent was to send curses to his location. Swank noted that while she did not make a direct threat, her actions forced him to alter his routine and monitor his exits from his house to protect his wife.

Accuser Denies Stalking and Claims Mental Health Misunderstanding

The woman accused by Sheriff Keith Swank has denied engaging in stalking, describing her behavior as an attempt to have a conversation with the sheriff regarding her case. She stated that she had spent a year trying to get Swank to pay attention to her claims concerning residents of Pierce County. Swank countered that he has never met the woman, but she has attempted to enter his office at the County-City Building and monitor his parking spot. He expressed concern for his safety and declined to meet with her in person, noting that her son had contacted him on Facebook Messenger to explain her mental health issues and offer assistance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Legal Boundaries and Political Repercussions

Legal experts and hosts have questioned the legality and appropriateness of Swank's actions, noting that Washington state law generally requires a direct threat for such behavior to become a criminal matter. John Curley highlighted similar experiences where law enforcement, including FBI agents, could not act without explicit threats of violence. The situation has also drawn political criticism, with critics labeling Swank an embarrassment to the badge. This follows a previous controversy where Swank warned potential attackers to keep their hands visible, a statement that prompted a lengthy memo from his legal adviser and raised questions about his judgment as an elected official.

Broader Context of Digital Activism and Accountability

While the primary focus remains on the dispute between Sheriff Keith Swank and his accuser, the incident highlights broader tensions regarding digital activism and law enforcement accountability. Similar debates have occurred in other sectors, such as when a comedian demanded an apology from singer Regina Spektor over remarks made by Bowen Yang, showing how quickly online disputes can escalate. Meanwhile, local officials like Port of Seattle Commission President Calkins have focused on practical travel advice, and Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has been praised for budget restraint and expanding police camera initiatives. These parallel events underscore the complex environment in which public figures must balance personal safety, legal obligations, and public perception in an increasingly interconnected digital world.