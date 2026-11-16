Pierce County Sheriff Confirms Charges in Fatal Spanaway Pursuit Crash

A 20-year-old suspect faces vehicular homicide charges after a high-speed chase in Pierce County ended in a fatal collision near Spanaway on Sunday evening.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a 20-year-old driver is in custody following a fatal collision that occurred Sunday around 8 p.m. near 113th Street S. and Pacific Avenue in the Spanaway area. Authorities announced that the suspect faces preliminary charges including DUI, vehicular homicide, felony eluding, and reckless driving.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene after their vehicle was struck during the incident. The Lakewood Police Department was pursuing the suspect vehicle, which was allegedly driving recklessly at high speeds, when deputies temporarily lost sight of it.

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Authorities located the suspect vehicle shortly after the pursuit ended, discovering it had crashed into another vehicle. The impact of the high-speed collision caused the victim's vehicle to be torn in half, resulting in the driver's death.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office issued a statement regarding the tragedy on its Facebook page. The agency described the incident as a tragic repercussion of DUI and reckless driving while noting they are currently working with the victim's family during this difficult time.

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During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle entered an area under the jurisdiction of the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. Investigators are currently reviewing evidence to support the preliminary charges filed against the 20-year-old suspect.

The arrest highlights the severe legal consequences for impaired driving and eluding officers in Pierce County. Law enforcement agencies continue to emphasize the dangers of high-speed pursuits and intoxicated operation of vehicles.

This case is one of several active criminal investigations currently moving through the regional justice system. Police departments are coordinating efforts to ensure public safety and hold individuals accountable for traffic-related fatalities.

The ongoing investigation into the Spanaway crash remains a priority for local authorities. The community is being urged to exercise caution on the roads as the legal proceedings against the suspect advance.