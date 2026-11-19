Former 007 Pierce Brosnan welcomed Robert Pattinson into the role of James Bond.

. The actor, who play the spy in four films from 1995-2002, shared a photo of Pattison on Instagram along with a personal message for his former co-star from 2010 romantic drama“Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond,” Brosnan wrote.

“You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making ‘Remember Me. ’ It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride.

Also read Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby Welcome Robert Pattinson as New James Bond

Grá mor, Pierce. ”.

“Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world. But remember to enjoy yourself. Let’s see if you’ll have ‘this never happened to the other fella’ moment. All the best mate, George.

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”, Pattinson called Bond “one of the most legendary characters in cinema” and said securing the role was “the honor of a lifetime. ” He continued: “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.

”See Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill Open 2026 CMA Awards With Dolly Parton Tribute“I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond,” Villeneuve said.

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