Pierce Brosnan praises Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond, citing their past collaboration in Remember Me. Brosnan offers warm support as Pattinson prepares for the iconic role.

Pierce Brosnan has officially welcomed Robert Pattinson into the James Bond franchise, offering a public endorsement of the British actor as the latest successor to the iconic secret agent role. The Irish star, who defined the character for a generation in the late 1990s, shared his congratulations on social media with a warm message directed at Pattinson. Brosnan highlighted the unique connection between the two performers, noting their previous collaboration in the 2010 film Remember Me as a significant bonding moment.

In his post, Brosnan addressed Pattinson directly with the words "Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond." He expressed absolute confidence in the actor's potential, stating that Pattinson is going to be magnificent in the role. The message referenced their shared history fondly, mentioning cherished memories from their time making Remember Me. Brosnan praised Pattinson's impressive body of work, specifically noting his consistent growth and strength as a performer over the years.

Also read Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby Welcome Robert Pattinson as New James Bond

The actor concluded his supportive message with a wish for Pattinson to enjoy the journey ahead, signing off with "Grá mor," which translates to great love in Irish. This endorsement comes as Pattinson becomes just the second new James Bond of the 21st century and the seventh actor ever to play the part. His casting places him in rare company within Hollywood history, marking a significant shift in the franchise's legacy and future direction.

The connection to Brosnan is particularly notable because of the 2010 movie Remember Me, which now holds a unique piece of trivia regarding the Bond franchise. There is zero precedent for two actors who have played James Bond to appear in the same movie. This makes their shared project a singular event in the history of the character, highlighting a rare intersection between two distinct eras of 007.

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It is uncommon for former James Bond actors to appear together in projects due to the elevated status the role confers. Becoming 007 typically means a performer is no longer on supporting call sheets, even if the films are considered outliers in the franchise like Timothy Dalton's movies. This elevation makes it difficult for former agents to share the screen with their predecessors or successors, creating a natural separation among the actors who have held the title.

One of the few exceptions to this rule occurred in 1989 when former Bond stars Sean Connery and Roger Moore presented the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. They stood alongside Michael Caine during the ceremony and used their shared history to playfully tease him about never having played the role of James Bond. This moment remains a notable exception to the general rule of separation among former agents and shows how rare such reunions are.

Pierce Brosnan joins other former agents in welcoming Pattinson to the franchise, including Australian actor George Lazenby. Lazenby, who played 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, called the role the most exclusive club in the world. He advised Pattinson to remember to enjoy the experience, echoing the sentiments of Brosnan and other industry veterans.

Only two other former Bond actors are still alive, Timothy Dalton and Daniel Craig, and neither has issued a statement regarding Pattinson's casting. The silence from Dalton and Craig does not detract from the widespread acclaim for the new selection, which has been met with enthusiasm by fans and critics alike. The focus now shifts to the production details and the creative team behind the next iteration of the character.

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There is no official word regarding the production timeline for Pattinson's debut, but the involvement of director Denis Villeneuve suggests a relatively quick start. The script is written by Steven Knight, and these factors indicate that cameras will likely roll sooner rather than later. Fans are eager to see how Pattinson interprets the legendary role and what new dimensions he brings to the character.