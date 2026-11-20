Facial surgeon Dr Julian De Silva analyzes all seven James Bond actors using the Golden Ratio. Pierce Brosnan scores highest while Robert Pattinson ranks fifth in the new study.

Facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva has completed a comprehensive analysis of all seven actors who have portrayed James Bond, applying the ancient mathematical concept known as the Golden Ratio to determine facial perfection. The study, which evaluates symmetry, proportions, and measurements of facial features, places Pierce Brosnan at the top of the list with a score of 83.6 per cent. This assessment comes shortly after Robert Pattinson was officially announced as the latest actor to take on the iconic 007 role, sparking new interest in how his physical features compare to his legendary predecessors.

Golden Ratio Analysis Reveals Rankings

The Golden Ratio, represented by the number 1.618, was devised by ancient Greek mathematicians to define physical perfection and has been utilized by artists such as Leonardo da Vinci for centuries. Dr De Silva, based on London's Harley Street, used computerized facial mapping to assess key markers including the eyes, eyebrows, noses, lips, chins, jaws, and overall facial shapes of every actor associated with the franchise. Each photograph was measured against the 1.618 standard, and the overall score was calculated as the mean of nine specific facial markers. Brosnan leads the group with 83.6 per cent, followed closely by Sean Connery at 83.3 per cent, while Timothy Dalton ranks last with 73.9 per cent.

Also read Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby Welcome Robert Pattinson as New James Bond

Robert Pattinson Ranks Fifth in Study

Robert Pattinson, who was officially revealed as the new James Bond on November 16, achieved a score of 80.4 per cent, placing him in fifth position among the seven actors. This result positions him just one point behind Roger Moore, who scored 81.4 per cent, and slightly ahead of George Lazenby, who received 78.9 per cent. When evaluating specific features, Pattinson topped the category for face shape, demonstrating strong symmetry in that particular area. Dr De Silva noted that while Brosnan leads the overall list, Connery remains highly respected, sitting right behind Brosnan in the rankings.

Specific Feature Excellence Across Actors

While Brosnan and Connery dominate the top two overall spots, other actors excelled in specific facial categories measured by the surgeon. Daniel Craig achieved the highest score for eye to lip proportion with 81.6 per cent, placing him third overall. Roger Moore led the ranking for nose proportions with 81.4 per cent. George Lazenby was recognized for his eyebrow and eye spacing measurements, scoring 78.9 per cent. Timothy Dalton, who scored 73.9 per cent overall, did not lead any of the specific marker categories in this particular analysis.

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Surgeon Emphasizes Proportion Over Attractiveness

Dr Julian De Silva clarified that the Golden Ratio describes mathematical proportion rather than subjective attractiveness, noting that every actor has successfully made the role his own. He explained that the analysis measures the length and width of the face, the distance from the forehead hairline to the eyes, from the eyes to the nose, and from the nose to the chin. The study aims to map symmetry rather than declare one actor definitively more handsome than another. Brosnan was identified as having the strongest lip balance, while Connery's chin alignment sat almost exactly on the 1.618 ideal.

Context of the New Bond Announcement

The revelation of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond occurred on November 16, following weeks of intense speculation within the entertainment industry. The official 007 social media account shared the news on Instagram with a photo of the British actor holding a gun, captioned simply with his name and the role. Pattinson, aged 40, replaced Daniel Craig and became the seventh actor to portray the character. Prior to his selection, names such as Jack Lowden and Callum Turner were reported as being on the shortlist for the part.