Pierce Brosnan to Lead 'Cliffhanger' Remake Amid Distribution Shifts

Pierce Brosnan headlines the remake of the 1993 action thriller 'Cliffhanger,' a role that further cements his post-Bond career. The film, originally set for an August 2025 wide release via Row K, now faces a potential 2027 delay as Row K partners with NEON for distribution.

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan has successfully transitioned from his iconic role as James Bond to become one of Hollywood's most reliable leading men, particularly for charismatic and sophisticated older characters.

Decades after his Bond tenure ended, Brosnan remains a significant box-office draw, now cast as the lead in the upcoming survival thriller 'Cliffhanger.

' This film is a remake of the 1993 Sylvester Stallone action hit of the same name. The original was a massive commercial success, grossing $255 million worldwide on a $70 million budget, and featured Stallone as a mountain climber caught in a criminal heist. Stallone is not involved in the remake; the new story is developed by Sascha Penn and Mark Bianculli, with Jaume Collet-Serra directing. Lily James co-stars alongside Brosnan.

The film was initially scheduled for a wide U.S. theatrical release on August 28 through new distributor Row K, with a planned rollout across approximately 3,000 screens, indicating strong blockbuster ambitions. However, recent reports from Deadline indicate that the release may be delayed into the first quarter of 2027 due to financial difficulties at Row K. The distributor has now partnered with Tom Quinn's NEON to handle the film's release





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Pierce Brosnan Cliffhanger Remake James Bond Sylvester Stallone Row K NEON Jaume Collet-Serra Lily James Action Thriller

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