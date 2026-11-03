Pierce Brosnan Endorses Callum Turner for Next James Bond Role Amid Casting Search

Former 007 Pierce Brosnan praises Callum Turner as he joins Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor in the hunt for the next James Bond actor under Amazon MGM Studios.

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has publicly shared his thoughts on the ongoing search for Daniel Craig's successor, offering specific praise for actor Callum Turner. Brosnan described himself as an ordinary audience member eager to see who will assume the iconic cinematic role. He highlighted Turner as a strong candidate with whom he previously collaborated, noting the younger actor's distinct presence and longevity in the industry.

Brosnan Praises Turner Based On Past Collaboration

Brosnan explicitly mentioned working with Callum Turner in the 2017 film The Only Living Boy in New York. In that production, Turner played Thomas Webb while Brosnan portrayed his father, Ethan. Brosnan emphasized that Turner possesses a voice, physique, and screen presence that command attention. He stated that all actors currently linked to the role share these qualities, including Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor, but singled out Turner for special mention due to their personal professional history.

Also read Even Pierce Brosnan Is “Eagerly” Awaiting News of the Next James Bond

Competing Contenders for The 007 Franchise

Turner is not the sole actor under consideration for the next installment of the spy series. Reports indicate that Slow Horses star Jack Lowden and Challengers actor Josh O'Connor have also emerged as top contenders. According to recent industry coverage, all three actors received offers for final screen tests in October. A fourth actor whose identity remains undisclosed is also reportedly part of the final casting discussions, adding to the competitive nature of the selection process.

Previous Candidates and Casting Director Role

Earlier rumors surrounding the casting decision included names such as Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson, and Paul Mescal. Despite the swirling speculation, Brosnan refrained from naming a personal favorite among the group. The casting process is being overseen by Nina Gold, who is managing the search for the actor to replace Daniel Craig. Craig's final appearance as 007 occurred in 2021 with the film No Time To Die, leaving a significant void in the franchise narrative.

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Production Details for The Next 007 Film

Amazon MGM Studios is currently developing the next James Bond film, with significant creative talent attached to the project. Denis Villeneuve has been hired to direct the movie, bringing his distinctive visual style to the espionage genre. Steven Knight is writing the screenplay, ensuring a fresh narrative direction for the character. The studio is moving forward with these key creative appointments as they finalize the actor to lead the franchise into a new era.

Industry Impact and Future Speculation

The announcement of Brosnan's comments has intensified public interest in the casting news. Recent reports have speculated that Turner might have already secured the role, with suggestions that his wife, singer Dua Lipa, could perform the theme song. Turner has also sparked fresh speculation following unexpected career moves. The entertainment world waits to see if the studio will confirm one of the three main contenders or choose a different path entirely.