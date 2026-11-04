Pierce Brosnan Endorses Callum Turner for James Bond Role

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan publicly praises actor Callum Turner, citing his strength and presence as ideal qualities for the iconic cinematic role.

Speculation regarding the casting of the next James Bond has intensified significantly over recent months. Four actors have been identified as being in the final round of consideration for the role. The list includes Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, and one unnamed individual. Reports indicate that Jacob Elordi was reportedly ruled out from the selection process.

Brosnan Praises Turner's Acting Strength

Pierce Brosnan recently shared his perspective on the potential candidates in a new interview. He explicitly named Callum Turner as a strong choice for the part. Brosnan stated that he views himself as an audience member eager to see who takes on this epic role. He emphasized that all men on the shortlist possess admired qualities. Turner is someone Brosnan has worked with previously. He described Turner as being very strong in his craft.

Also read Jack Lowden Remains Frontrunner for James Bond as Pierce Brosnan Endorses Callum Turner

The former Bond actor noted that each candidate has a distinct voice and physique. He highlighted their significant presence on film. Brosnan added that all these young men demonstrate longevity as actors. His comments suggest a high level of confidence in Turner's capabilities. This endorsement carries weight given Brosnan's own history with the franchise.

Previous Collaboration With Brosnan

Turner and Brosnan previously appeared together in a psychological drama. In that production, Turner played Thomas Webb. He portrayed the son of Brosnan's character, Ethan Webb. This prior professional relationship likely informs Brosnan's current opinion. It provides direct evidence of their working dynamic on set.

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Turner has built a diverse portfolio of roles since then. He notably played Major John 'Bucky' Egan in the Skyfall franchise. That performance remains among his best-known roles to date. These experiences have positioned him well for a major debut. The combination of action experience and dramatic depth is notable.

Competing Candidates and Next Steps

While Turner appears to be the favorite overall, no official confirmation exists yet. Conversations have increasingly steered in his direction. However, other names remain in contention. Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor are still under consideration. The final decision will determine the future of the franchise.

There is currently no guarantee that Turner will be selected. Nevertheless, positive signals from industry veterans are significant. Brosnan's support serves as a favorable indicator. Fans and critics continue to debate the merits of each candidate. The announcement of the new Bond will be a major cultural event.