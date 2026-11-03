Pierce Brosnan Dances with Cara Delevingne in Burberry's Star-Studded 170th Anniversary Christmas Campaign

Pierce Brosnan, Cara Delevingne, and Fiona Shaw celebrate Burberry's 170th anniversary in a festive campaign directed by Harmony Korine, featuring a glamorous party at Longleat House and heartfelt messages about family and style.

The festive season is rapidly approaching, and Hollywood icon Pierce Brosnan has fully embraced the holiday spirit in a captivating new campaign for the heritage British fashion house Burberry.

Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Burberry Anniversary

In a star-studded advertisement that celebrates the brand's 170th anniversary, the acclaimed actor, who is seventy-three years old, was seen sharing the dance floor with supermodel Cara Delevingne and his own son, model Dylan Brosnan. The campaign, titled Wrapped in Burberry, unfolds at the magnificent Longleat House in Wiltshire, a historic estate known as the seat of the Marquess of Bath.

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The narrative follows a lavish gathering where Pierce and Irish actress Fiona Shaw, both in their sixties, welcome an ensemble of friends and family to celebrate the festive season. The guest list reads like a who-is-who of contemporary culture and Hollywood, featuring Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Kim Min-ha, Nico Parker, and Chinese footballer Wu Lei.

As the group rushes into the grand house, the video captures a series of joyful and whimsical moments, including golf buggy races, brisk walks through the countryside, and spirited party games involving the exchange of gifts. Directed by the renowned filmmaker and artist Harmony Korine, the advertisement offers a playful and modern take on a traditional British Christmas, culminating in a glamorous party held beneath an oversized, shimmering disco ball.

Although Pierce's character begins the clip in a somewhat reserved manner, spending time reading a newspaper in his office like a modern-day Scrooge, he eventually shakes off his reserved persona to join the revelry. As the disco classic Do You Wanna Funk? by Sylvester and Patrick Cowley fills the air, Pierce reveals his dance moves, twirling Cara Delevingne around the floor in a moment of pure joy and connection.

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The campaign also features a cameo appearance by Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, adding an extra layer of aristocratic charm to the festivities. By the final scene, the energy has mellowed, with Fiona Shaw depicted as sofa-bound, reflecting on a memorable night after having partied too hard.

Daniel Lee, Burberry's Chief Creative Officer, explained that the vision was to create a proper party that celebrated the essence of family, friends, and great gifts, with everyone dressed in the brand's iconic styles. The advertisement serves not only as a marketing piece but as a celebration of the brand's rich history and its enduring appeal across generations and cultures. Beyond the festive antics, the campaign highlights the enduring style and public presence of Pierce Brosnan and his close associates.

Cara Delevingne, who has collaborated with the designer brand for many years, is seen looking stylish in a plaid zip-up jacket, pleated skirt, red socks, and boots, embodying the campaign's blend of classic elegance and modern cool. Pierce himself is dapper in a beige coat and a navy and green scarf, maintaining his signature suave appearance throughout the video. The ad underscores the deep personal and professional connections within the group, particularly the long-standing relationship between Pierce and Cara.

Their chemistry on the dance floor suggests a warm and friendly rapport, contributing to the authentic and joyful atmosphere of the campaign. The choice of Longleat House as the setting further enhances the narrative, providing a backdrop of historic grandeur that contrasts beautifully with the contemporary energy of the guests. This juxtaposition of old and new is a hallmark of Burberry's branding strategy, appealing to both traditionalists and modern fashion enthusiasts alike.

Pierce Brosnan And Wife Keely Shaye Smith

The campaign also subtly nods to the personal lives of the participants, such as the recent public appearances of Pierce and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith. Just last week, the couple was photographed jetting out of Vancouver, Canada, holding hands and appearing more in love than ever after more than three decades together. Pierce was spotted looking sharp in a black polo shirt, a brown tweed blazer, and a red pocket square, showcasing his timeless style.

Their relationship, which began in Mexico in 1994 and solidified with marriage in 2001, has been a source of strength and stability for the actor. They share two children, Dylan, who is twenty-nine, and Paris, who is twenty-five. The campaign's focus on family and friendship resonates deeply with this aspect of Pierce's life, adding a layer of sincerity to the celebratory tone. The narrative also touches upon the personal resilience and public discourse surrounding Pierce's wife, Keely Shaye Smith.

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Keely Shaye Smith Weight Loss Journey

Since 2020, she has been on a significant weight-loss journey, reportedly shedding around one hundred pounds. This personal transformation was recently highlighted in a sweet family photo marking her mother Sharon's eightieth birthday, where she showcased her slimmer figure in a satin slip dress. Pierce has been a staunch defender of his wife against online criticism and body-shaming. In the past, he has publicly responded to trolls who criticized her appearance, stating his unconditional love and admiration for her.

He once wrote, I strongly love every curve of her body, emphasizing that he loves her for her person, not just her beauty. He expressed pride in her journey and his dedication to being worthy of her love. This aspect of their relationship adds depth to the public perception of the actor, highlighting the importance of support and loyalty in their partnership.

Burberry Campaign Values And Resilience

The campaign for Burberry, therefore, is not just about fashion and festive cheer; it is also a reflection of the values of family, friendship, and resilience that Pierce Brosnan holds dear. The involvement of diverse celebrities and the setting of a historic British estate create a rich tapestry of cultural and social references. The direction by Harmony Korine brings an artistic sensibility to the advertisement, elevating it from a simple commercial to a cinematic experience.

The use of music, lighting, and costume design all contribute to the immersive quality of the piece. As the holiday season approaches, this advertisement is likely to generate significant buzz and engagement, resonating with audiences who appreciate both high fashion and heartfelt storytelling. The blend of celebrity charm, historic setting, and festive joy makes it a standout piece in the world of holiday marketing.

It captures the spirit of the season while celebrating the brand's legacy and its ability to connect with people on a personal level. The success of such campaigns often lies in their ability to evoke emotion and create a sense of community, which this Burberry advert achieves through its warm and inviting portrayal of a family gathering.

The final image of the group, united in celebration, serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of connection and joy during the holidays.