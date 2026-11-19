Pierce Brosnan praises Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond. The former 007 actor shares his support for the casting news and upcoming film details.

Pierce Brosnan has publicly endorsed Robert Pattinson's recent appointment as the next James Bond. The former actor who portrayed the iconic spy in four films between 1995 and 2002 shared his congratulations on social media. Brosnan described Pattinson as someone who is going to be magnificent in the role.

Brosnan Shares Public Support

The Irish actor posted a black-and-white image of Pattinson on Instagram to celebrate the news. He referenced their shared history working together on the 2010 romantic drama Remember Me. Brosnan stated that it has been a joy to watch the American actor's career grow stronger over the last decade and a half.

Also read Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby Welcome Robert Pattinson as New James Bond

Production Timeline and Crew

Pattinson's first James Bond movie is scheduled to begin filming in 2027. The project is expected to have a release window in 2028. Denis Villeneuve will direct the film after recently working with Pattinson on Dune: Part Three. Steven Knight, known for Peaky Blinders, is writing the script.

Industry Figures React

Other major figures have praised the casting decision. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and the Royal Family have expressed support. George Lazenby, who starred in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, also commented. Brosnan's endorsement adds to the positive sentiment from the 007 franchise community.

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Actor Current Projects

Pattinson has starred in three movies released this year. These titles include The Drama, The Odyssey, and Primetime. He is currently filming The Batman: Part II, which releases on February 18, 2028. He will also star opposite Denzel Washington in The Take for Netflix.

Franchise Future Outlook

Brosnan's reaction signals faith in Pattinson's ability to lead the franchise. The endorsement sets a high bar for the next spy thriller adventure. James Bond 26 appears to be the actor's next major release following his current commitments. The casting marks a new era for the long-running film series.