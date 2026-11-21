Pierce Brosnan attended a London gala and congratulated Robert Pattinson on becoming the new James Bond, marking a significant moment in franchise history.

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith attended Vanity Fair's Luminaries in Residence gala dinner at The Langham Hotel in London on Thursday night, marking a stylish return to public life for the iconic actor. The seventy-three-year-old star honored his legacy by wearing a black dinner jacket and classic bow tie, echoing his tenure as the British secret agent.

Brosnan Wears Classic Bond Attire

Keely Shaye Smith, age sixty-three, complemented the evening with a sleek black dress, navy jacket, and beaded necklace, showcasing a slimmer figure. The couple, who met in Mexico in 1994 and married in 2001, share sons Dylan, age twenty-nine, and Paris, age twenty-five. They joined guests including Lesley Manville, Larisa Martínez, Claire Howorth, and Russell Tovey at the exclusive event.

Also read Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Says Robert Pattinson Will Be ‘Magnificent’ as James Bond: ‘Enjoy the Ride’

Congratulating the Seventh Agent

Brosnan previously congratulated Robert Pattinson on his casting as James Bond via Instagram, welcoming him to the world of the legendary spy. The actor praised Pattinson, age forty, noting their prior collaboration as father and son in the twenty-ten romantic drama Remember Me. He wrote that watching Pattinson build his career has been a joy and encouraged him to enjoy the ride with a message of deep affection.

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Recalling Four Decades of Success

Pierce Brosnan portrayed James Bond in four blockbusters: GoldenEye in nineteen-ninety-five, Tomorrow Never Dies in nineteen-ninety-seven, The World Is Not Enough in nineteen-ninety-nine, and Die Another Day in two-thousand-two. Robert Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to play the role created by Ian Fleming, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Daniel Craig.

Filmmaker Welcomes New Star

Director Denis Villeneuve expressed overjoyment at welcoming Pattinson to the franchise, citing the actor's timeless soul and new spirit. Villeneuve thanked the extraordinary talent of previous actors while emphasizing that only one individual could embody the character. He cannot wait to begin working with Pattinson on the forthcoming Bond film, highlighting the director's enthusiasm for the new partnership.