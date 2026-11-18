Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby congratulated Robert Pattinson on being cast as James Bond, with Brosnan calling him magnificent and Lazenby welcoming him to the most exclusive club in the world.

Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby, two of the most celebrated actors to ever portray James Bond, have publicly welcomed Robert Pattinson to the role of 007. Brosnan, who played the iconic spy in four films between 1995 and 2002, posted a message on Wednesday calling Pattinson magnificent. He specifically cited their past collaboration on the 2010 romantic drama Remember Me, where they played father and son, as a reason for his strong endorsement.

The casting of Pattinson marks a new era for the James Bond franchise, which has seen several actors don the tuxedo since Sean Connery first played the character in 1962. Pattinson, known for his diverse roles in the Twilight franchise and critically acclaimed independent films, responded with gratitude. He described the opportunity as the honor of a lifetime and stated that playing Bond is a dream come true that he could not be more excited about.

Also read Pierce Brosnan wishes Robert Pattinson luck as the new James Bond: ‘Magnificent’

Director Denis Villeneuve, who is set to helm the new film, echoed the sentiment of excitement surrounding the casting decision. Villeneuve expressed deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined the journey during casting, noting that while the pool of extraordinary talent was large, there could only be one 007. He praised Pattinson for having the timeless soul of the character while bringing a completely new spirit to the role.

Lazenby, who played Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, also offered his congratulations in a clip posted online. He welcomed Pattinson to what he called the most exclusive club in the world. Lazenby added a light-hearted warning, referencing a famous line from his own film by saying he wanted to see if Pattinson would have a this never happened to the other fella moment.

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Both former actors emphasized the importance of enjoying the experience. Brosnan ended his message with the Gaelic sign of affection Grá mor, which translates to great love, and advised Pattinson to enjoy the ride. Lazenby similarly concluded his message with all the best, mate, reinforcing the camaraderie that often exists among those who have played the legendary spy.

The announcement of Pattinson as the seventh official actor to play James Bond in the Eon Productions series has generated significant buzz. Villeneuve, known for directing acclaimed science fiction and drama films such as Dune and Blade Runner 2049, indicated that he was overjoyed to welcome Pattinson. The director noted that despite the wide search, Pattinson stood out as the perfect choice for this iteration of the character.

Pattinson's statement also highlighted his appreciation for the team he will work with. He called the partnership fantastic and expressed his readiness for the work ahead. The casting decision comes after weeks of speculation, and the positive reactions from Brosnan and Lazenby have added to the excitement among fans and industry observers alike.

The new Bond film is expected to begin production after Villeneuve completes his current commitments. While the release date and other cast members have not yet been announced, the enthusiasm surrounding the project is palpable. The legacy of the James Bond character continues to evolve, and Pattinson is poised to bring his unique interpretation to the role.

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Brosnan's four films as Bond spanned from 1995 to 2002, establishing a modern era for the franchise. Lazenby's single outing in 1969 is often cited for its distinctive and tragic ending. Both actors' messages reflect a deep respect for the character and the weight of the role that Pattinson is now set to assume.

As the film industry reacts to the casting, the support from these two former 007s serves as a significant stamp of approval. The messages have been shared widely on social media and entertainment news sites, further amplifying the excitement. Pattinson will become the latest in a long line of actors to bring Ian Fleming's creation to life on the big screen.