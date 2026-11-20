Pierce Brosnan celebrated his wife Keely Shaye Smith at a London gala, shortly after publicly congratulating Robert Pattinson on becoming the seventh actor to portray the iconic 007 character in cinema history.

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith graced the VIP table at The Langham Hotel in London on Thursday night for Vanity Fair's Luminaries in Residence gala dinner. The seventy-three-year-old actor dressed in a black dinner jacket and classic bow tie, channeling the elegance of his past as the British spy, while his sixty-three-year-old wife wore a black dress with a navy jacket and beaded necklace. The event celebrated Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell, who delivered a special performance for the attendees.

Brosnan Congratulates Pattinson on Bond Casting

Pierce Brosnan publicly welcomed Robert Pattinson into the role of James Bond via an Instagram post just days before attending the London gala. The seventy-three-year-old actor, who portrayed the legendary MI6 agent in four films between 1995 and 2002, wrote, Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. He added that Pattinson is going to be magnificent and referenced their previous collaboration in the 2010 romantic drama Remember Me, where they played father and son. Brosnan concluded his message with, Enjoy the ride, Grá mor, Pierce, acknowledging the joy of watching Pattinson create a remarkable body of work over the years.

Also read Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby Welcome Robert Pattinson as New James Bond

Previous Actors and Director Welcome New 007

Robert Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to portray the character created by Ian Fleming, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Daniel Craig. George Lazenby also acknowledged the casting, posting that Pattinson should remember to enjoy himself in the most exclusive club in the world. Director Denis Villeneuve stated he is overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond, noting that the actor possesses the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new to the franchise.

Star-Studded Guests and Gala Highlights

Alongside Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith, the evening featured appearances by Lesley Manville, Larisa Martínez, Claire Howorth, and Russell Tovey. Lesley Manville wore a glamorous black velvet gown, while Larisa Martínez dazzled in a pale pink gown. The gathering served as a high-profile celebration of artistic achievement, bringing together industry figures to honor the musical talents of Joshua Bell amidst the excitement surrounding the upcoming Bond film.

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Pattinson's Statement on Joining the Franchise

Robert Pattinson, forty, released a statement expressing that being entrusted with the role of 007 is the honor of a lifetime. He described James Bond as one of the most legendary characters in cinema and stated that the role is a dream come true, adding that he could not be more excited about the work ahead with the fantastic team. The announcement has generated significant interest in the future of the franchise, with fans eager to see how the new interpretation will unfold under the direction of Denis Villeneuve.

Legacy of the Ian Fleming Character

The James Bond franchise continues to evolve with each new casting decision, reflecting changing cultural landscapes and audience expectations. Pierce Brosnan's tenure included GoldenEye in 1995, Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997, The World Is Not Enough in 1999, and Die Another Day in 2002. His public support for Robert Pattinson underscores the camaraderie among actors who have taken on the mantle of the secret agent, setting the stage for the next chapter in the long-running series.