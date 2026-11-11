Piedmont Turkey Trot Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Expanded Charity Drive

The 25th Piedmont Turkey Trot will run on Thanksgiving morning with a record 2,800 runners, new Tiny Tot event, and a wider donation program benefiting schools and nonprofits.

The 25th annual Piedmont Turkey Trot is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, drawing runners, walkers, families and their dogs to Highland Avenue in Piedmont. Organizers announced the event will cap its registration at 2,800 participants, up from 2,500 the previous year, in celebration of the milestone.

Expanded Race Reach and New Donation Opportunities

Since Sydney Proctor took the helm as race director in 2021, the Turkey Trot has broadened its focus beyond Piedmont High School's cross‑country program. The 2024 edition now directs proceeds to the middle school cross‑country and track teams, a fourth‑ and fifth‑grade running program run by the Piedmont Recreation Department, the Piedmont Education Foundation, Piedmont Athletic Boosters, Running for a Better Oakland and city work on Hampton and Witter field renovations.

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The Thanksgiving‑week Wednesday bib‑pickup at Veterans Hall, held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., has grown significantly. What started as a book‑drive for children has expanded to include clothing, food and, for the first time this year, holiday gift donations through the Family Giving Tree. After the 2023 race, Proctor and the board disbursed more than $60,000 to local schools and nonprofits.

New Tiny Tot Trot for Young Runners

In its third year, the Tiny Tot Trot will run Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at Witter Field. The free event invites children aged three to six to complete a single lap around the track. Former Piedmont High School runner Jessica Freeman, who won the Turkey Trot and now chairs the Tiny Tot board, suggested the addition of a children's race and continues to lead its organization.

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Proctor's son, Reece, who has volunteered since 2014, also joined the board this year, further strengthening the volunteer base that supports the event's coffee, hot‑chocolate service and community outreach.

Sponsorship and Community Involvement Grow

The race shirt for 2024 lists 17 sponsors, including long‑standing partners such as Piedmont Grocery, Village Market, J. Miller Flowers & Gifts and Transports, plus new supporters like Dress Best for Less. Proctor emphasized that the race has always relied on local businesses and that the new sponsors embody the event's community spirit.

Organizers are now inviting more participants and volunteers to join the Piedmont Turkey Trot as the event continues to expand its charitable impact and community engagement in preparation for the Thanksgiving Day run on November 28, 2024.