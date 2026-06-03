Piedmont Center for the Arts Maintains Steady Cycle of Art Shows, Concerts and Lectures

The Piedmont Center for the Arts in California has maintained a steady cycle of art shows, concerts and lectures since its 2011 opening. Despite recent challenges, the center's board president Sue Malick says they have been resourceful in finding a balance between the city's use of the building and the center's own programming.

The Piedmont Center for the Arts in California has maintained a steady cycle of art shows , concerts and lectures since its 2011 opening. Despite recent challenges, the center's board president Sue Malick says they have been resourceful in finding a balance between the city's use of the building and the center's own programming.

The center shares the building with city recreation programs and for other municipal uses, requiring carefully coordinated schedules. The arrangement has not changed the organization's mission, which is to connect art and culture by pairing exhibitions with related lectures. The center's next exhibition, the California Watercolor Association's 'Wonder of Watercolor,' will run this Saturday through June 28.

The main gallery at the center features rotating artwork and serves as a performance venue, with the room's acoustics and piano helping to attract musicians. The space is also used for city meetings, yoga classes and other community gatherings. The building at 801 Magnolia Ave. has undergone several transformations over the decades, including being a private home, a Christian Science church and a community arts center.

The city of Piedmont bought the property in 2003, and after years of sitting vacant, a group of residents proposed converting it into a community arts center. The city approved the plan, and the PCA opened in August 2011. In 2022, the center's lease arrangement changed to a facility use agreement that divides the building's use between PCA programming and city recreation needs, with the city responsible for maintenance.

This has required the center to be more creative in how they schedule things, with the main room now being used for a variety of purposes including children's camps, yoga sessions, CPR classes and police department meetings. The shared-use arrangement can create challenges, particularly for PCA productions like plays that require multiday stage setups.

However, the nonprofit's 10-member volunteer board has continued to maintain a busy schedule of musical performances, educational programs and visual arts exhibitions, with the goal of keeping artwork on the walls year-round. The current exhibition, presented by the Center for Slavic Arts & Culture, reflects the type of diverse programming the PCA aims to offer, with artworks from various home countries including Russia.

The center's goal is to connect art and culture by pairing exhibitions with related lectures, and they have been successful in achieving this goal despite the challenges they have faced. The center's board president, Sue Malick, says that they have been trying to find a balance between the city and the Center for the Arts, and that they have been able to do so by being creative in how they schedule things.

The center's next exhibition, the California Watercolor Association's 'Wonder of Watercolor,' will run this Saturday through June 28, and will feature artworks from the association's members. The exhibition will be on display for four to six weeks, with the goal of keeping artwork on the walls year-round. The center's main gallery features rotating artwork and serves as a performance venue, with the room's acoustics and piano helping to attract musicians.

The space is also used for city meetings, yoga classes and other community gatherings, and the center's board president, Sue Malick, says that they have been able to find a balance between the city's use of the building and the center's own programming. The center's goal is to connect art and culture by pairing exhibitions with related lectures, and they have been successful in achieving this goal despite the challenges they have faced.

The center's board president, Sue Malick, says that they have been trying to find a balance between the city and the Center for the Arts, and that they have been able to do so by being creative in how they schedule things. The center's next exhibition, the California Watercolor Association's 'Wonder of Watercolor,' will run this Saturday through June 28, and will feature artworks from the association's members.

The exhibition will be on display for four to six weeks, with the goal of keeping artwork on the walls year-round. The center's main gallery features rotating artwork and serves as a performance venue, with the room's acoustics and piano helping to attract musicians.

The space is also used for city meetings, yoga classes and other community gatherings, and the center's board president, Sue Malick, says that they have been able to find a balance between the city's use of the building and the center's own programming. The center's goal is to connect art and culture by pairing exhibitions with related lectures, and they have been successful in achieving this goal despite the challenges they have faced.

The center's board president, Sue Malick, says that they have been trying to find a balance between the city and the Center for the Arts, and that they have been able to do so by being creative in how they schedule things. The center's next exhibition, the California Watercolor Association's 'Wonder of Watercolor,' will run this Saturday through June 28, and will feature artworks from the association's members.

The exhibition will be on display for four to six weeks, with the goal of keeping artwork on the walls year-round. The center's main gallery features rotating artwork and serves as a performance venue, with the room's acoustics and piano helping to attract musicians.

The space is also used for city meetings, yoga classes and other community gatherings, and the center's board president, Sue Malick, says that they have been able to find a balance between the city's use of the building and the center's own programming. The center's goal is to connect art and culture by pairing exhibitions with related lectures, and they have been successful in achieving this goal despite the challenges they have faced





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Piedmont Center For The Arts Art Shows Concerts Lectures California Watercolor Association Center For Slavic Arts & Culture Sue Malick Community Arts Center Facility Use Agreement City Recreation Programs Maintenance Volunteer Board Musical Performances Educational Programs Visual Arts Exhibitions Artwork On Display Year-Round

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