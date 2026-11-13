Piddington Council Chairs Threaten Legal Action Over Approved Asylum Camp

Piddington Parish Council chairman Tim McNally vows to hold officials accountable after Housing Secretary Angela Rayner approves the £1.25billion migrant facility in Oxfordshire despite fierce local opposition.

Piddington Parish Council chairman Tim McNally issued a defiant warning on Friday after Housing Secretary Angela Rayner granted planning permission for a new asylum accommodation camp in the Oxfordshire village. McNally accused the Government of deceit, lies, and manipulation regarding the development of the Bicester Ministry of Defence site, which will house 1,256 male migrants for at least a decade at a cost of £1.25billion.

Core Details of The Approved Facility

The approved site, located next to a local playing field, currently lacks running water, electricity, and a working sewage system. The facility is projected to cost approximately £256million to get up and running initially. Migrants are expected to outnumber the village population of 350 by four to one, and outnumber local women by eight to one. The Home Office stated that planning permission allows them to progress the use of the MoD Bicester site, though a final decision to proceed is yet to be taken.

Also read Piddington Asylum Site: Zia Yusuf and Chris Philp Clash on Live Press Conference

Stakeholder Positions And Legal Challenges

Tim McNally vowed to hold Andy Burnham personally responsible for any crimes committed by incoming migrants, citing the Public Office Accountability Bill. This legislation, also known as the Hillsborough Law, allows for the criminal prosecution of officials for misleading the public. McNally stated that he would use the Hillsborough Law to come after officials if any resident is harmed by anyone from that site. Campaign group Wrong Plan Wrong Site is appealing for a judicial review at the High Court to argue that the Government must adhere to environmental regulations.

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Impact On Residents And Security Concerns

Residents are deeply concerned about security and the appropriateness of the site for housing such a large group of people. McNally warned that there will be fights and that some individuals might arm themselves. He noted that while there will be security and CCTV on the site, there will not be any in the village itself. A local woman in her sixties expressed fury over the risks of placing young, military-aged men in the village. Ministers have repeatedly refused to release data on sexual assaults committed by asylum seekers despite demands from campaigners.

Political Context And Future Actions

Two months ago, residents voted in a symbolic referendum by 285 to 26 to declare independence from the UK in protest of the plans announced in June. Chris Philp and Zia Yusuf debated with the media outside Piddington village hall on Friday regarding the situation. The scheme has been fast-tracked by exploiting a loophole in planning law that allows ministers to expedite projects deemed to be of national importance. McNally has vowed to pursue every other available legal avenue to stop the Government's actions.