Piddington Asylum Site: Zia Yusuf and Chris Philp Clash on Live Press Conference

Reform UK's Zia Yusuf and shadow home secretary Chris Philp clashed in Piddington over plans to house 1,256 male asylum seekers at MoD Bicester.

Reform UK's Zia Yusuf and Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp clashed during a televised press conference in Piddington, Oxfordshire, after both men gathered in the village to protest against Labour's decision to approve an asylum camp nearby. The event descended into a shouting match when Zia Yusuf used the platform to launch a fresh attack on past Tory administrations.

Speaking after Chris Philp, Zia Yusuf asked the senior Conservative whether he would like to apologise for the things he did in government. Zia Yusuf also asked whether Chris Philp would take the opportunity to apologise to the people of Piddington and to the country, while criticising the Conservative record on illegal migration.

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Full Planning Permission Granted for MoD Bicester Site

Communities Secretary Angela Rayner approved full planning permission for the site at MoD Bicester, near Piddington, which the Government wants to use to accommodate 1,256 male asylum seekers. The approval went ahead despite significant local opposition and fears for the safety of female residents.

Chris Philp told Zia Yusuf that the men due to be placed at the site arrived very recently under the current Labour Government. He accused Zia Yusuf of being disingenuous, told him to read the room, and said the public in Piddington wanted him to pipe down on cheap politics.

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Chris Philp also warned Zia Yusuf that he was in a hole and should stop digging, adding that he had misjudged the situation and should calm down. Zia Yusuf continued to talk over him, insisting that Chris Philp should apologise to the British people and the people of Piddington.

Reform UK and Conservatives Trade Blame Over Borders

Zia Yusuf argued that the row would not have happened if Chris Philp and the Conservatives had used their majority to secure the borders and stop the boats. He placed direct responsibility on the previous Conservative government for the current situation in the village.

Chris Philp rejected that criticism, describing Zia Yusuf's remarks as disingenuous and pointing out that the Conservatives were now under new leadership with Kemi Badenoch. The exchange showed a clear split between the two parties over how the previous government handled illegal migration.

The row only ended when Tim McNally, the leader of Piddington Parish Council, intervened to thank both Zia Yusuf and Chris Philp for their passionate discussion. His intervention brought the on-air argument to a close without any agreement between the two politicians.

Kemi Badenoch said the plans were a betrayal of the women of Piddington and were emblematic of Labour and Angela Rayner's disregard for the law and for the safety of women and girls. She said that the 1,000 plus male migrants due to arrive in Oxfordshire are in Britain illegally and should be deported as soon as possible.

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Downing Street and Home Office Defend Asylum Accommodation Plans

Downing Street on Friday defended the plans to convert the military base into asylum accommodation, insisting that the safety of the public will always be its top priority. The Prime Minister's deputy spokeswoman said such sites are designed to be self-contained, with 24/7 security and CCTV to minimise the impact on the local community.

Asked what PM Andy Burnham would say to the women of Piddington, the deputy spokeswoman said he would acknowledge the strength of feeling in the village. She added that the Government would work with police and other partners to ensure security arrangements are in place.

A Home Office spokesperson said that planning permission allows the Government to continue progressing the use of MoD Bicester, but that a final decision to proceed is yet to be taken. The spokesperson said the Government is working on a fairer distribution of asylum accommodation across the country, with over £1billion saved in costs since the election.

Piddington Residents Prepare for Possible Legal Challenge

Locals have told the Government to expect a legal challenge over the approval of the site. The village has already made a symbolic attempt to declare itself independent from the rest of the UK, underlining the depth of local anger.

The Home Office said the Government is closing all asylum hotels and moving asylum seekers to alternative accommodation, including former military sites such as MoD Bicester. For residents of Piddington, the next steps will depend on whether the final decision to proceed is taken and how security arrangements are put in place.