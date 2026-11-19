MP Calum Miller warns that construction at MoD Bicester could proceed before judicial review resolution, risking taxpayer funds. Home Office Minister Anna Turley defends the project as a cost-effective alternative to hotel accommodations for asylum seekers.

Local MP Calum Miller has issued a stark warning regarding the potential opening of an asylum accommodation centre near the Oxfordshire village of Piddington. The controversy centers on whether construction at the former military site can legally proceed before the High Court delivers its final verdict on the scheme's legitimacy. The conflict highlights a significant scheduling clash between government timelines and pending legal challenges.

Updated Construction Timeline Controversy

Mr. Miller reported that Home Office minister Anna Turley communicated an accelerated schedule for the site during a recent meeting. Under this proposed timeline, construction work at MoD Bicester is scheduled to begin in January. The facility would then be prepared to open its doors for asylum seekers by April. This rapid progression aims to move vulnerable individuals out of temporary hotel accommodations and into dedicated state-run facilities.

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Communities Secretary Angela Rayner granted full planning permission last week to convert the Army barracks at MoD Bicester for this specific use. The approval allows the Ministry of Defence to repurpose the military infrastructure into housing for asylum seekers. This administrative step was taken despite ongoing objections from local residents and campaign groups who oppose the development.

The campaign group Wrong Plan, Wrong Site, has formally applied for a judicial review of these planning decisions. The legal challenge argues that the government failed to follow proper procedures or adequately assess the impact on the community. However, this judicial review remains unheard, meaning the courts have not yet determined if the planning permission should be overturned.

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Stakeholder Positions and Safety Concerns

Border Security Minister Anna Turley has staunchly defended the necessity of the Piddington site. She stated that the centre is designed to be fully self-contained to minimize the need for residents to leave the premises. The facility will include basic services, twenty-four-hour security, and closed-circuit television systems to ensure order and safety.

Shadow Women and Equalities Minister Joy Morrissey strongly criticized the government's approach during a Commons debate. She accused ministers of ignoring local opinion and bypassing standard planning scrutiny by using emergency powers. Ms. Morrissey argued that this decision placed women and girls in Piddington at significant risk of harm from illegal migrants.

Ms. Morrissey highlighted that a planning application for the site received 3,177 objections from the public, with only a single expression of support recorded. She condemned the government for choosing to impose 1,250 men onto a village population of just 350 people without prior consultation. She asserted that ministers had categorically wronged the community by disregarding police warnings about potential crime increases.

Infrastructure Deficits and Financial Costs

Mr. Miller criticized the government for slipping the decision through after Parliament rose, bypassing proper parliamentary debate. He expressed concern that the project could cost taxpayers over £1 billion over a ten-year operational period. He argued that rushing the project without resolving basic infrastructure issues could waste public money on works that may ultimately be halted.

The local MP emphasized that the site currently lacks connections to essential water and electricity supplies. These missing utilities pose a significant logistical hurdle for the proposed January start date. Furthermore, serious questions remain unresolved regarding the long-term costs of running such a large-scale facility in a rural location.

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Additionally, the future of vital bomb disposal training at the military site remains unresolved. Mr. Miller warned that proceeding with conversion works while this core military function is uncertain could lead to expensive conflicts between government departments. He demanded the publication of the full business case to justify these expenditures to local residents.

Political Fallout and Future Implications

Ms. Turley rejected Ms. Morrissey's criticism, calling the Conservative stance astonishing. She pointed to the existing sites at Wethersfield and Crowborough as examples of successful management. She noted that Essex Police chief constable stated on September 11 that crime linked to Wethersfield is very low, contradicting fears of increased criminal activity.

The Home Office aims to complete its full business case and secure a final ministerial decision by the end of 2026. This extended timeline for final approval contrasts sharply with the ambitious January construction start date cited earlier. Ms. Turley committed to answering outstanding questions from the MP in full, acknowledging the need for transparency.

Alongside MoD Bicester, the government has identified sites at Barnham in Norfolk and Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire for similar purposes. Decisions on these additional locations have not yet been finalized. The outcome at Piddington will likely influence how the government handles these other potential asylum centres across the country.