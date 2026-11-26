From the boardroom to the badge, two of San Antonio’s most recognizable leaders are sitting down with KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga for a special Thanksgiving edition of “Pickup Lines.”

From the boardroom to the badge, two of San Antonio’s most recognizable leaders are sitting down with KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga for a special Thanksgiving edition of “ Pickup Lines.

” Watch the special on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus at noon Thanksgiving Day. From farm girl to Whataburger CEO Long before leading an iconic Texas burger chain, Debbie Stroud spent her childhood in small-town Illinois, working in soybean fields and selling lemonade and corn dogs at her local fairgrounds. Stroud reflects on her 27-year career at McDonald’s, her leadership experience at Starbucks and what ultimately brought her to Whataburger and San Antonio.

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She also discusses balancing motherhood with her professional ambitions, Whataburger’s expansion and customers’ perceptions of the brand following its ownership changes in 2019. The conversation includes a special delivery from Whataburger’s culinary team, featuring a holiday beverage and a sneak peek at a returning fan-favorite flavor. From hometown kid to police chief San Antonio Police Chief Jesse Salame shares his journey from playing saxophone and football at Edison High School to leading his hometown police department.