Pickleball tournament raises funds for kid with cancer

Fairport, N.Y. A local teen who beat bone cancer returned to the pickleball court this time to help another kid battling the same disease.

Fairport, N.Y. — A local teen who beat bone cancer returned to the pickleball court this time to help another kid battling the same disease.

The tournament already included 10 more teams than last year.

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“It’s wonderful to feel such a strong sense of community and support for my son, for our family; it means a lot, it means more than I can actually put into words,” said Sandra Murray, Aidan’s mother. Rochester, N.Y. With Democrats poised to take control of Congress after the midterm elections, some Rochester voters are calling for elected leaders to mA woman faces charges following a fatal crash in Henrietta last month, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

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Barn fire in Naples destroys property and farm equipment, according to sheriff's officeWayne County Sheriff Robert Milby weighed in on Wednesday's federal ruling in a joint lawsuit brought by 15 county sheriffs across New York state. Black organizers in Mississippi’s Delta helped put Scott Colom within reach of a historic Senate win as officials continued counting ballots.