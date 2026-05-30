Pickleball hater John McEnroe points out one of the biggest negatives about the sport

John McEnroe slams pickleball as 'damn stupid' on his French Open broadcast, while Genie Bouchard calls him out for playing the sport himself.

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Bouchard called him out, saying he played it too. John McEnroe gestures during the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in London on July 10, 2022.

"I played two weekends, and they paid me more money for that than I got paid for tennis," McEnroe said. "And I was playing tennis players, so that’s a little different than playing some pickleball people. "McEnroe does have one major issue he thinks the sport needs to address, and it isn't player compensation, which appears to be quite generous. ; you know how when you hit a tennis ball it sounds awesome?

But when you hit a pickleball, personally, I think is a big negative," McEnroe said after asking Bouchard if she found the sound annoying. I get that. It's not one of the better sports noises like the crack of the bat or the rev of an engine. , my gym teacher made us play pickleball.

Between the plastic ball and the dumb name, I thought he made it up. Hell, it was years before I realized it was a real thing, and not an excuse for him to sit in his office and set his fantasy football lineup while we took turns hitting each other with serves.





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