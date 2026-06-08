Picking the World Cup’s Most Stylish Players

Discover the most fashionable players of the FIFA World Cup 2026, as top designers and WWD highlight their standout style on and off the field.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the tournament in Mexico on Thursday, and the first game in the U.S., in Los Angeles, the next day.

The players who were selected to participate in the five-week tournament are often household names globally — known not just for their stellarWWD reached out to several designers to ask who they thought led the way in fashion. Among those who agreed to play along wereDillane singled out several stylish former stars such as David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Ian Wright and Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, commonly known as Ronaldinho, along with two current stars: Spain’s Hector Bellerin of Real Betis and France’s Jules Kounde of FC Barcelona.

Hector was one of the first soccer players to really research and try to experiment with fashion,” Dillane said.

“He paved the way for this generation. David : he and Posh are still on everyone’s mood board. Ronaldinho is the most effortless cool guy ever, and Jules Kounde is a real fashion student. He loves it and puts together amazing outfits with different brands that you rarely see footballers wear.

Eric Cantona: the popped collar to play — iconic. Ian Wright, the gold tooth. ” Chavarria also has his favorites, singling out former Brazilian star Marcelo Vieira along with current stars — Spain’s Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona, England’s Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid and Mexican Edson Alvarez of Fenerbahce.

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