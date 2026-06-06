Picking the right type of menstrual products cuts symptoms for 78% of women

Aunt Flo might have met her match.

Period pain is a monthly reality for most women, and for many, it’s bad enough to force them to miss school, work and other plans.

Researchers followed a group of 188 women across the US over three full menstrual cycles. — a chronic condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, often causing severe pain, heavy bleeding and other symptoms. For their second and third cycles, they were given the option to switch to either a menstrual cup or disc made by4And the relief wasn’t just modest.

The share of women reporting zero cramping, for example, jumped from 4% during the tampon cycle to 24% while using cups or discs — a six-fold increase. There were even some unexpected perks. About 14% of participants said they bled for fewer days while using cups or discs compared to tampons. That finding resonated with Cherie Hoeger, Saalt’s co-founder and CEO, who said she noticed similar changes after making the switch herself.

“When I first tried a menstrual cup, I remember being shocked by how comfortable it was compared to tampons,” she said. “There were several times where I not only forgot that I was wearing it, but also forgot that I was still on my period.

” “My cramping also started to diminish, and I noticed that my periods were seemingly cut shorter, lasting only four or five days rather than the typical six days I had experienced for the prior two decades,” Hoeger continued.

“I was truly blown away. ” Since launching Saalt in 2018, Hoeger said she’s heard similar stories from customers who use the company’s cups, discs and period underwear.

“This was the inspiration behind commissioning the study — we wanted to substantiate the anecdotal evidence we’d heard from customers for years with third-party data and give women research that supports an alternative to the tampon default,” Hoeger said. While the study identified a link between cup and disc use and fewer symptoms, researchers say more work is needed to understand exactly why. Still, there are several key differences between the products that could offer clues.

“One distinct difference between cups and discs and tampons is the method of interaction, as cups and discs collect blood and tampons absorb it,” said“There’s also the structural components of the two methods: cups and discs are more flexible so they move with the body where tampons are more rigid and don’t have the same flexibility,” she added.that detected metals, including arsenic and lead, in tampons from multiple brands, noting that little is known about the effects of long-term exposure. “Currently, the FDA doesn’t require companies to list ingredients or chemicals for tampons or pads,” she said.

“This means users aren’t aware of the potential health risks. ”Before the study began, only 30% of women had ever tried a menstrual cup or disc. The biggest reasons for avoiding them were concerns about heavy flow and worries about mess. Hoeger said this “ick” factor is a common hesitation among those on the fence about making the switch to reusables.

“I understand that hesitation because consumer behavior change is inherently challenging,” she said. “However, as women actually make the switch and adjust to cup maintenance, they adapt quickly and report that it becomes routine. ”Despite being new to the products, 71% of participants said that the cups or discs were easy or very easy to use.

The women also grew more comfortable with the products over time, with 75% describing them as comfortable or very comfortable during the first cycle and 83% saying the same by the second. When it came to leakage, the average leak rate with tampons was about 30%, while between 10% and 30% of women reported leaks when using cups or discs.

On the convenience front, participants used an average of three tampons per day, compared to two changes daily with cups or discs.

“People don’t always realize that because our premium medical-grade silicone cups and discs hold up to three to four times more flow than a tampon, you rarely have to empty them in a public setting,” Hoeger said. “If you do, users can easily empty, wipe and reinsert the product right in the stall, waiting until they get home for a deep clean.

”Looking ahead, 76% of the participants said they planned to keep using cups or discs after the study ended. The remaining 24% who opted out pointed to issues like difficulty removing the products, discomfort, bladder pressure or other side effects. Adverse events were rare but did occur: one participant reported bladder pressure, one experienced worsened cramping, two developed yeast infections or itchiness and one needed assistance removing the cup.

Researchers noted these issues may be tied to natural anatomical differences — such as a retroverted uterus or a shallow pubic shelf — which can affect how these products fit. Many women, they added, may not even know they have these variations. Asked whether she thinks it’s better overall to use cups or discs or tampons or pads, Griffin said the jury is still out and may be different from person to person.

“Our research adds another layer by linking cup and disc use to reduce subjective symptom burden,” Griffin said. “Our findings are preliminary, but we believe that women should be given all of the information available to make a fully informed choice about how to manage their periods. ” Period pain is a monthly reality for most women, and for many, it's bad enough to force them to miss school, work and other plans.





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