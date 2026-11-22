Picea acquires iRobot in January 2026, ending sales for Roomba i3 and J9+ Combo. Learn how to safely dispose of these devices, wipe data, and trade them in for credit.

Asian technology giant Picea has officially completed its acquisition of iRobot, a pivotal corporate shift that reshapes the market for automated home cleaning solutions. Following this ownership transition in January 2026, the manufacturer has announced the immediate discontinuation of sales for two specific legacy robotic vacuum models: the Roomba i3 and the Roomba J9+ Combo. This strategic decision marks a clear departure from the company's historical product lineup and signals a new operational direction under the new parent company's guidance.

End of Support for Roomba i3 and J9+

The discontinuation of the Roomba i3 and Roomba J9+ Combo represents a significant change for current owners who relied on these specific devices for their household cleaning routines. Although these older units remain fully functional in their mechanical operations, Picea and iRobot have stated that their strategic focus is now entirely directed toward their newer product lineup. Consequently, owners of the discontinued Roomba i3 and Roomba J9+ Combo should prepare for the eventual halt of spare parts availability and dedicated application support for these older devices.

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While the immediate cessation of sales does not mean the devices stop working overnight, the long-term implications for user experience are substantial. Without ongoing software updates and hardware replacements, the functionality of the Roomba i3 and Roomba J9+ Combo will gradually degrade over time. This timeline forces consumers to consider whether to continue using their current devices until they fail or to upgrade to newer models that receive full backing from Picea and iRobot engineers.

Safety Protocols for Disposing Old Roomba Devices

Before discarding an older Roomba unit, it is imperative to address critical privacy and safety concerns that arise from removing the device from your home. The first mandatory step is to completely erase all personal data stored within the robot's internal memory. This includes sensitive mapping data of your home's layout, Wi-Fi network credentials, and any other settings that could compromise your personal security if the device falls into the wrong hands.

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Data deletion is performed directly through the Roomba mobile application, which provides users with the tools to edit and permanently delete all stored information from the device. Leaving data on the device poses a genuine privacy risk, and erasing it ensures that the next owner, if the device is donated, starts with a clean slate. It is essential to verify that the memory storage is entirely clear to prevent any potential safety or security issues in the future.

Once the digital cleanup is complete, physical maintenance is required before disposal or donation. Users should clean the internal components of the Roomba, specifically focusing on the brushes where hair and debris often become tangled. This maintenance step not only helps restore the vacuum's efficiency if it is being passed on but also ensures that the device is clean and presentable for its next user or recycling facility.

Environmental Risks and E-waste Recycling Procedures

Disposing of a Roomba in general household trash is strictly prohibited due to the presence of lithium-ion batteries within the device. These batteries pose significant environmental hazards and fire risks if they are not handled correctly by professional waste management facilities. Instead of throwing the device away, owners must locate a local e-waste recycling center that is equipped to handle electronic appliances with built-in power sources.

When visiting an e-waste recycling center, users should follow the manufacturer's specific instructions for removing the battery from the Roomba chassis if self-removal is permitted. Properly separating the battery ensures that both the electronic components and the power source are processed according to environmental regulations. This responsible approach prevents toxic materials from contaminating landfills and allows valuable materials to be recovered for reuse in new manufacturing processes.

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Official Trade-in Programs for Roomba Owners

For those wishing to upgrade rather than simply discard their older units, iRobot operates an official trade-in program within the United States that allows consumers to exchange older models for credit toward new purchases. This program is designed to incentivize the recycling of old devices while providing financial relief for consumers upgrading to the latest technology from Picea and iRobot.

To participate in the iRobot trade-in program, users must first visit the company's website and access the trade-in portal. The process involves three straightforward steps: selecting the current Roomba model, entering the serial number located on the underside of the device, and receiving an estimated credit value. If the serial number is difficult to locate, users should check the bottom of the Roomba where this identification code is permanently affixed.

After submitting the device details and receiving the trade-in offer, users ship the old Roomba to iRobot. The credited amount is then applied directly to the consumer's account, which can be used toward the purchase of newer devices. For those who do not wish to use the official program, retail stores such as Best Buy also offer trade-in options for vacuum cleaners and smart home products, though availability varies by location. Choosing to trade in or recycle your Roomba is a win-win solution that benefits the consumer financially while supporting environmental sustainability.