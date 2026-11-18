London Underground faces severe Piccadilly Line disruption as TSSA staff strike over an employee sacked for working a second job while on sick pay, affecting Heathrow travelers.

London Underground staff members affiliated with the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association are initiating a significant strike action that will impact the Piccadilly line for more than twenty-four hours. The industrial dispute centers on the dismissal of a service control employee who the union alleges was unfairly terminated for allegedly holding a second job while receiving full sick pay from the transit authority. This specific labor action has triggered widespread travel warnings across the capital, with significant service cancellations scheduled from Friday noon through Saturday evening.

Strike Triggered by Alleged Misconduct Dispute

The core of the conflict involves a member of staff working in service control who was terminated by London Underground management following an internal investigation. TfL stated that their inquiry established the individual had been working a second job simultaneously while receiving full company sick pay. The transit authority concluded that this behavior constituted gross misconduct and a serious breach of contractual employment obligations, leading to the immediate termination of their employment. However, the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association strongly disagrees with this assessment, claiming the dismissal was unjustified and politically motivated within the organization.

Also read NAED Energy Holding Inc. Details the Rating of Its PV-1 Tandem Cell Line: 16,000 Wafers per Hour per Line, 4.6 GW from Six Lines

The union has further alleged that the Transport for London investigation team engaged in improper conduct during their probe. They claim that investigators accessed and shared the member's private and confidential information with third parties without proper authorization. The union believes these actions are in clear breach of General Data Protection Regulation guidelines, adding a layer of legal and ethical controversy to the employment dispute. This narrative of rights violation has galvanized the workforce, turning an individual disciplinary case into a collective industrial action.

Transport Salaried Staffs' Association Mobilizes Support

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association representing service control staff on the Piccadilly line will walk out starting from noon on Friday. This strategic timing means that no train services will operate on the line from 10:30 am on Friday until Saturday evening. The decision follows a ballot in which almost two dozen TSSA service control members voted unanimously for strike action. The turnout for this vote was recorded at 83 percent, demonstrating a high level of engagement and solidarity among the workers involved in the dispute.

Advertisement

Maryam Eslamdoust, the general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association, articulated the union's stance by stating that an injury to one is an injury to all. She emphasized that the members working in service control are determined to take industrial action to support their colleague against what they view as ill-treatment by London Underground. Eslamdoust noted that because these workers direct trains, their absence would significantly disrupt the Piccadilly line operations. She suggested that the strike could be averted if London Underground were willing to find a fair and reasonable resolution to the matter.

Impact on London Travel and Heathrow Services

The immediate consequence of this strike is severe disruption for passengers traveling on the Piccadilly line, which serves millions of commuters and visitors. The line is critical for access to Heathrow Airport, meaning travelers heading to or from the airport will face no train services during the strike period. In addition to the Piccadilly line, the District line will have no service between Earl's Court and either Richmond or Ealing Broadway over the same timeframe. This secondary impact occurs because of shared infrastructure around the Ealing Common District line depot in west London, which will be affected by the Piccadilly line walkout.

Rail replacement buses will run on Friday night and during the day on Saturday to assist stranded passengers, although services will be limited compared to normal operations. All other Tube lines are expected to operate as normal, but other TfL services such as the Elizabeth line and Overground may experience busier than usual conditions. TfL has urged customers to check for the latest travel information via the TfL Go app or its official website. Lee Stewart, TfL's head of London Underground service control, expressed disappointment that the strike was proceeding despite what he described as a fair process and findings of gross misconduct.

Distinction From RMT Driver Disputes and Future Actions

It is important to note that this TSSA strike is entirely unrelated to the separate dispute involving Tube driver members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union. The RMT union is planning a series of strikes over shift patterns that will affect the whole network. Their walkouts are scheduled as twenty-four-hour strikes starting at noon on November 26, December 17 and 19, January 4 and 6, and February 17, 23 and 25. The current disruption is isolated to the service control staff and the lines dependent on their specific operational infrastructure.

Advertisement

The TSSA has indicated that while the immediate walkout affects the Piccadilly line, their actions are driven by principles of worker protection and fair treatment. TfL maintains that they will do all they can to minimize disruption for customers and provide necessary information for journey planning. The transit authority urges the TSSA to withdraw the action, arguing that customers should not be subjected to strikes in circumstances where an employee has been dismissed following a fair process. The situation remains tense as both sides hold firm to their respective positions regarding the validity of the dismissal and the rights of the service control staff.