Piacenza Group Opens New Milan Office, Expands Global Presence

Piacenza Group opens new 4,860-sq-ft Milan offices, blending heritage and modernity. The unveiling is set during Men’s Fashion Week.

The Piacenza Group has solidified its presence in Milan with a new office in the city, its third space after the Biella headquarters and the Hong Kong office.

“We already had a showroom in Milan, but it was small. Given how much Milan has grown in recent years as a European capital, we wanted to be here in a bigger way,” said Vasiliy Piacenza, co-chief executive officer of Gruppo Piacenza.

“This will be our Milanese home, it represents another milestone in the group’s ongoing expansion. ” The new 4,860-square-foot space, acquired in April 2025, is located in Via Chiossetto, 20 in Milan’s historic center, housed in a 19th-century former stables building. It is characterized by granite columns, arches, and large windows; the interiors feature a neutral, light palette with natural elements like Brenta lime and resin, plus steel and metal details.

The space will host the ready-to-wear and textile collection presentations for Piacenza 1733, Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti, and Lanificio Piemontese, as well as sales campaigns and will also serve as a meeting point for clients, partners and agents.

“The space was designed to reflect Gruppo Piacenza’s identity and values within the city,” Piacenza continued. “We are an authentic brand. We’ve been doing this for generations — the group is now in its 14th generation — and we do it in a certain way. We often invite people to see our mills and how we work.

The craftsmanship behind the group and the way of working is what we want to showcase in our Milan office,” Piacenza said. The new office will be unveiled during Milan Men’s Fashion Week, running until Wednesday, with an event on Sunday, along with the new collection. The spring 2027 lineup features a selection of noble raw materials: cashmere, silk-cashmere, wool, silk-cotton, and cotton-linen blends.

The color palette reflects the natural hues of these materials, such as beige and natural tones with soft, muted color accents.

“This is a collection that reflects Piacenza’s DNA. The products are entirely made in Italy, with partner workshops primarily located in Northern Italy and raw materials fully controlled by us,” added Piacenza.

“In fact, we continued to emphasize in this new space as well that we are an Italian supply chain, managed in-house. ” In 2025 the group reported turnover of 107 million euros, an increase of 4 percent compared with 2024.

“Given the current geopolitical context, in which people tend to shift focus away from non-essential goods, we’re satisfied with these results,” Piacenza said. Piacenza said the ready-to-wear and accessories division and the made-to-measure textile division, which is mainly menswear, are performing strongly and show different dynamics depending on the market.

For example, in Asia and the Middle East, made-to-measure represents a particularly strong and fast-growing channel while Italian consumers seek greater insight into a brand’s heritage and history. He confirmed that Italy remained the group’s core market, alongside France, followed by the Asia region and the U.S., where signs of recovery are emerging.

“The first part of 2026 has, counterintuitively, performed very well and we can see a growth,” said the executive. “The last five months have been particularly strong, even compared to last year, and this gives us great confidence for the rest of the year, although we take nothing for granted. We remain very optimistic, but it is difficult to make predictions right now.

” The Biella-based textile group was founded in 2024 by including in its portfolio Lanificio Fratelli Piacenza; Piacenza 1733; Lanificio Piemontese, acquired in 2020; Lanificio F.lli Cerruti dal 1881 and Arte Tessile both acquired in 2022, and Filatura Cardata Lanefil Srl,In 2025 the group revealed that Lanificio Fratelli Piacenza SpA had become a benefit company, changing its name to Lanificio Fratelli Piacenza SpA Benefit company. The commitment involves pursuing goals of common benefit, operating in a responsible, sustainable and transparent way toward people, the territory and the environment by integrating three new paragraphs in the company’s statutes regarding community, people and supply chain.

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