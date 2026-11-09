Phytoene In Tomatoes May Prevent Fatty Liver Disease

New research reveals that phytoene, a compound found in tomatoes, may help prevent fatty liver disease by improving liver fat metabolism in mice.

A silent epidemic affecting approximately one in four adults in Britain is gaining attention as a major public health concern. This condition is metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, commonly known as fatty liver disease. The issue is driven by rising obesity rates and occurs when excess fat accumulates inside liver cells. Left untreated, the condition can lead to dangerous inflammation, irreversible scarring known as cirrhosis, and eventual liver failure. Unlike alcohol-related liver issues, this epidemic often causes no symptoms until the damage is advanced, making early detection difficult.

Phytoene Compound Reduces Liver Fat

Scientists from Tufts University in Boston have identified a compound called phytoene as a potential key to tackling this growing health problem. The research, published in the journal Molecular Nutrition & Food Research, focused on the effects of this colorless compound found in tomatoes. The study found that mice fed a high refined carbohydrate diet developed significantly less liver fat when supplemented with daily phytoene. The supplement dosage was equivalent to the amount found in three to four medium-sized tomatoes.

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The mechanism behind this protection involves the regulation of fat burning in the liver. Researchers discovered that phytoene increased levels of two key proteins, SIRT1 and AMPK. These proteins help the body regulate how the liver burns fat for energy. This suggests that the liver becomes more efficient at processing fat rather than allowing it to accumulate within the cells. The liver-protective effects appear to originate from active compounds produced when the body breaks down phytoene.

Professor Wang Calls For Human Trials

Professor Xiang-Dong Wang, an expert in nutrition and carotene metabolism who led the study, explained the significance of these findings. He noted that previous animal studies had hinted that health benefits were not solely due to lycopene, suggesting other compounds play an important role. Professor Wang stated that phytoene-rich foods and supplements warrant further investigation as a method to help prevent fatty liver disease. He emphasized that the next step is to conduct clinical trials on people with diabetes, obesity, and fatty liver disease.

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These trials will aim to determine how this specific component can improve metabolic health in humans. The goal is to see if the benefits observed in mice translate to human subjects suffering from these metabolic conditions. This research adds to the growing body of evidence linking dietary components to liver health. It shifts the focus from just lycopene, a vibrant red antioxidant pigment, to the colorless phytoene which has largely escaped the spotlight until now.

Recent Trials Confirm Tomato Benefits

This is not the only recent evidence linking tomatoes to improved liver health. In July, a small trial conducted in Italy provided encouraging evidence regarding daily consumption. Published in the journal Nutrients, the study involved adults with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease. Participants who consumed two hundred grams of raw tomatoes and fifty grams of tomato passata daily for six weeks experienced a significantly greater reduction in liver fat.

The researchers in the Italian study noted that tomato compounds influence how fat is produced, stored, and burned in the liver. They also observed a reduction in disease-causing inflammation. However, the Italian team did not specify which compounds were responsible for these benefits. The results align with the findings from Tufts University, suggesting that various components within tomatoes contribute to liver protection. Consuming processed tomato products like tomato purée and tomato paste also provides concentrated sources of beneficial carotenoids.

Optimizing Absorption And Other Sources

There are simple methods to maximize the absorption of beneficial compounds like phytoene from foods. Phytoene is fat-soluble, meaning it is absorbed more efficiently when tomatoes are eaten with a source of fat such as olive oil. Cooking and processing also help because heating breaks down plant cell walls. This makes the compounds easier for the body to absorb from the tomato flesh and plant cells.

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Benefits may extend beyond liver health to skin protection as well. A trial by Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf and the University of Dundee in Scotland found that adults given capsules containing tomato carotenoids developed less skin redness after UV exposure. The compounds are thought to reduce cell damage and inflammation associated with sun rays. Phytoene occurs naturally in various colorful fruits and vegetables including carrots, apricots, peaches, watermelon, and citrus fruits.