In a first-of-its-kind experiment, physicists used pairs of entangled photons to verify a person's location. That's a step toward anchoring digital security to the physical world.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsAn illustration of two atoms entangled over a great distance.

New research shows that quantum entanglement can be used to verify a person's real-world location, potentially offering a new method to thwart scammers. For the first time, physicists have used quantum entanglement to verify a person's physical location. That could one day make it much harder for hackers to pretend to be somewhere they're not, the team says.

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, researchers at the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology used pairs of entangled photons to confirm that a participant was at a specific spot between two stations on NIST's campus in Boulder, Colorado. The method is called quantum position verification, and this is the first complete demonstration of it.

If the technology matures, it could help protect health records, stop remote attackers from sending commands to power grids or water treatment plants, block unauthorized stock trades and thwart phishing attacks carried out over phone or video calls, according to a"It's a totally new application for quantum networks," Shalm said.

"You can add another layer of security to these systems that anchors a lot of this digital security to a position. " Location is a basic layer of security. Banks, power grids and government agencies often limit access to sensitive systems to people who are physically inside a secure building. But classical ways of proving location remotely, which time how long signals take to travel, can be spoofed by hackers working together.

, a quantum physicist at NIST who led the team, told Live Science.

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"That's really powerful if you can anchor digital security to a physical location. "In the experiment, the team used a technique called ranging, which is similar to the principles behind echolocation, radar and the lidar sensors found in some smartphones. It sends a signal and measures how long it takes for the response to return. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsand measure how long it takes to get back," Shalm told Live Science.

"But the problem is, that's the thing that can always be spoofed classically. " In the experiment, two trusted stations called"verifiers" sat 640 feet apart, linked by cables and optical fibers running through the hallways of a NIST research building. A"prover," whose location the verifiers wanted to confirm, sat in between. One verifier created pairs of entangled photons — particles so deeply linked that measuring one reveals something about the other, even when they're separated at great distances.

The verifier kept one photon from each pair and sent its twin to the prover. At the same time, both verifiers sent random bits of information that were timed to reach the prover at the same moment. The prover combined the two inputs with a simple math operation and used the result to decide how to measure the photon's polarization ‪—‬ the direction in which its electric field oscillates. The measuring device works much like the filter in polarized sunglasses.

A detector then recorded whether the photon made it through the filter, and the prover sent that yes-or-no result back to both verifiers. Because nothing travels faster than light, the round-trip time told the verifiers how far away the prover could be. And because the photon can't be copied, the measurement had to be made in that exact spot. , which checks whether particles are more strongly correlated than classical physics allows.

If anyone tampers with the photons or the equipment, the test fails. Shalm led one of the first such tests in 2015. NIST physicist Krister Shalm performing a Bell test in 2015. Shalm was part of the team that demonstrated the new location verification method.

Scientists first proposed position verification in the late 2000s, but the experiments are extremely demanding, Shalm said. Many earlier designs could tolerate losing only a few percent of the photons along the way, which is"just not practical or reasonable" with today's technology. The NIST team relied on The surprise, Shalm said, was that the Bell test approach worked at all on the first try.

It offers the strongest security of any quantum protocol because it makes very few assumptions about how the equipment works, but it is usually the hardest to pull off.

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"The sort of gold-plated deluxe version — you were able to do that on the first demonstration of a full protocol," he said. The system ran about 250,000 trials per second. Each verification required 30 million to 60 million rounds of signals sent back and forth ‪—‬ roughly two to four minutes of data. Over two days in fall 2024, the team ran 335 verifications, and nearly all of them passed.

The prover's location was confirmed within a region about 4.5 times smaller in volume than what a comparable classical method could guarantee, the team said. The experiment proved secure against attackers who shared little or no entanglement of their own. Protecting against attackers with more powerful quantum resources will require longer strings of random bits, the researchers wrote.

The initial users of this technology are expected to be data centers, financial backend systems and critical infrastructure like power plants, Shalm said. However, incorporating this technology into cellphones will take significantly longer, as the components are currently too large and expensive.

"In terms of a computer analogy, we are much closer to the building-sized computers of the 1950s and 1960s than today's smartphones," he said in an email. "However, with consistent improvement it might be possible in several decades to come up with a compact handheld version of the devices needed for quantum position verification.

" 'Really, really weird': Physicists entangle two moving atoms for the first time, validating 'spooky' quantum theory Quantum computing 'lie detector' finally proves these machines tap into Einstein's spooky action at a distance rather than just faking it Scientists discover simpler way to achieve Einstein's 'spooky action at a distance' thanks to AI breakthrough — bringing quantum internet closer to reality, a NIST physicist and study co-author, said in the statement. To verify that a customer is truly communicating with someone from their bank, high-quality quantum networks must be utilized to share entangled photons between the two parties.

The team already knows how to speed things up. Faster measurement devices could cut each verification from minutes to about a second, according to the study, and low-latency communication links could shrink the verified zone to a single building, even with stations miles apart.

"It may not be this year, but I think it's something that we're building towards, and we know the steps that are needed to get there," Shalm said. Kavuri, G. A., Zhang, Y., Gookin, A. R., Patra, S., Bienfang, J. C., Fu, H., Alnawakhtha, Y., Reddy, D., V., Mazurek, M. D., Abellán, C., Amaya, W., Mitchell, M. W., Miller, C. A., Mirin, R. P., Stevens, M. J., Glancy, S., Knill, E., & Shalm, L. K. .

Quantum position verification with remote untrusted devices. Larissa G. Capella is a science writer based in Washington state. She obtained a B.S. in physics and a B.A. in English creative writing in 2024, which enabled her to pursue a career that integrates both disciplines. She reports mainly on environmental, Earth and physical sciences, but is always willing to write about any science that sparks her curiosity. Her work has appeared in Eos, Science News, Space.com, among others.