Adam Hamawy, a physician and former Army trauma surgeon, is the leading candidate in the Democratic primary for New Jersey's 12th Congressional District. He is backed by streamer Hasan Piker and left-wing senator Bernie Sanders. However, his association with Abdel Rahman, a terrorist who was convicted of inciting the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, has come back to haunt him.

Adam Hamawy , a physician and former Army trauma surgeon, is the leading candidate in the Democratic primary for New Jersey's 12th Congressional District. He is backed by streamer Hasan Piker and left-wing senator Bernie Sanders.

However, his association with Abdel Rahman, a terrorist who was convicted of inciting the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, has come back to haunt him. Hamawy testified as a witness for Abdel Rahman's defense in 1995, claiming that the subject of a conference they attended was economics of the Middle East.

However, when shown a transcript of Abdel Rahman's speech, Hamawy admitted that he had spoken about jihad, but claimed it was taken out of context. Abdel Rahman's speech, titled 'The Best Way of Supporting Jihad,' included inciteful statements such as 'We must preserve our land and defend it through jihad in the path of Allah.

' Hamawy was never charged with perjury or faced other repercussions over his testimony. The incident has raised questions about Hamawy's judgment and his ability to serve in Congress. A spokesperson for Hamawy pointed to his long career of service in the US military and denied that he had tried to mislead prosecutors during the trial.

However, some have criticized Hamawy's silence on the issue until now, suggesting that he has no qualms about his testimony. The voters of New Jersey have a right to know why Dr. Hamamy felt so strongly in defending a violent jihadist leader, said Steven Emerson, founder and executive director of the Counter Extremism Project. Hamawy is the frontrunner in the Democratic House primary in New Jersey's 12th District. He is also endorsed by US Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders.

More than 700 FBI agents participated in the investigation into the bombing of the World Trade Center in 1993. The incident has sparked a debate about Hamawy's fitness for office and his association with a terrorist who was convicted of seditious conspiracy and sentenced to life in prison.

The voters of New Jersey have a right to know why Dr. Hamamy felt so strongly in defending a violent jihadist leader, said Steven Emerson, founder and executive director of the Counter Extremism Project. The incident has raised questions about Hamawy's judgment and his ability to serve in Congress. A spokesperson for Hamawy pointed to his long career of service in the US military and denied that he had tried to mislead prosecutors during the trial.

However, some have criticized Hamawy's silence on the issue until now, suggesting that he has no qualms about his testimony. The incident has sparked a debate about Hamawy's fitness for office and his association with a terrorist who was convicted of seditious conspiracy and sentenced to life in prison.

The voters of New Jersey have a right to know why Dr. Hamamy felt so strongly in defending a violent jihadist leader, said Steven Emerson, founder and executive director of the Counter Extremism Project.





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