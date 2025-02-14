Phunne Stone Reveals Shocking Childhood Memories in 'Sly Lives!' Documentary

In a new Hulu documentary, 'Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius)', Phunne Stone, daughter of legendary funk musician Sly Stone, shares harrowing details about growing up amidst her father's struggles with drug addiction and its impact on their family.

Legendary funk musician Sly Stone 's daughter, Phunne Stone , has made some startling revelations about her childhood in a new Hulu documentary, ' Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius)'. Released on February 13th, the film explores the highs and lows of Sly's groundbreaking career with his band, Sly and the Family Stone, including his struggles with drug addiction , estrangement from his family, and 1983 conviction for cocaine possession.

Phunne shared some deeply personal anecdotes about growing up in the shadow of her father's fame. She recalled finding 'four or five razor blades' scattered around the house every time Sly visited, painting a picture of a chaotic and unsettling environment. Phunne confessed to trying to mimic her father's cocaine use as a child, snorting lines of chalk she'd chopped up and rolled in Monopoly money. Thankfully, her mother, Sly's former bandmate Cynthia Robinson, caught her and intervened, delivering a harsh punishment. Phunne explained that she believes her father's reliance on drugs stemmed from shyness and a need to feel fearless.While Phunne expressed sympathy for her father's demons, other family members painted a less forgiving picture. Phunne's half-sister Novena Carmel admitted that she was unaware of Sly's addiction as a young child due to limited interaction with him. She recalled a jarring moment at age 10 when she called his house and he was so incoherent he didn't recognize her. Sly's son, Sylvester Stewart Jr., spoke about the challenges of growing up with a father battling addiction, expressing his desire for Sly to live up to the legacy he was always told about. Despite periods of estrangement, Phunne confirmed that she has reconnected with her father as an adult, sharing a touching story about a tearful reunion filled with hugs and emotional release.Sly himself chose not to participate in director Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson's documentary, opting to remain silent on these personal revelations. Questlove instead relied on the accounts of Sly's family, former bandmates, and those inspired by his music, including Andre 3000 of Outkast and producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Sly's impact on music remains undeniable, earning him a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993. Though he has largely retreated from the spotlight in recent decades, he made a memorable appearance at the 2006 Grammys, sharing the stage with John Legend, Maroon 5, and Ciara in a tribute to his legendary career. 'Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius)' is now streaming on Hulu, offering a poignant and often uncomfortable look at the complexities of one of music's most influential figures





usweekly

Sly Stone Phunne Stone Sly Lives! Documentary Drug Addiction Family Music Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

