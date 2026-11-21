Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa's first female deputy president and former UN Women executive director, has died at age 71. She was a former anti-apartheid activist who served as deputy president from 2005 to 2008 and led UN Women from 2013 to 2021, championing women's rights and gender equality.

first female deputy president and a United Nations under-secretary-general, has died at age 71, the South Africa n government announced Friday. Mlambo-Ngcuka, a former anti-apartheid activist and lawmaker in the South Africa n Parliament, was deputy president from 2005 until 2008.

She also served as minister of minerals and energy and deputy minister of trade and industry. She served as under-secretary-general and executive director of U.N. Women from 2013 to 2021. The exact date and location of her death were not immediately shared by the government or her political party, the African National Congress.

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Mlambo-Ngcuka was part of South Africa’s first democratic Parliament for the ANC after the end of apartheid and white minority rule in 1994 when Nelson Mandela was elected the country’s first democratically elected leader. Tributes following her death lauded her contribution to South Africa’s struggle for liberation and new democracy and the role she played at the U.N. , where she championed women’s rights and gender equality.

“Mama Phumzile was a distinguished leader of our movement and a dedicated servant of the people. She made history as the first woman to serve as Deputy President of South Africa,” the ANC said in a statement Friday.

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“Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s fight began long before she entered the world stage. As a young teacher in KwaZulu-Natal and an activist against apartheid, she learned that freedom is never complete until it reaches every woman and every girl,” he said in a statement Friday. U.N. Women said her courage inspired people around the world and her leadership helped shape a global movement.

“From her early days as an anti-apartheid activist to becoming South Africa’s first woman Deputy President, and later leading U.N. Women from 2013 to 2021, she devoted her life to justice and equality,” the agency said in a statement. Mlambo-Ngcuka was appointed deputy president during a volatile era in South African politics and for the ruling ANC, which was experiencing infighting and a bruising succession battle.

She replaced former Deputy PresidentDespite her known history as a political activist and experienced lawmaker, her appointment drew criticism over her marriage to Bulelani Ngcuka, the country’s lead prosecutor who was pursuing corruption charges against Zuma.