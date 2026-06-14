Photos: White House lawn octagon celebrates Trump's 80th, nation's 250th

A massive UFC event is taking over the White House’s South Lawn. The event celebrates President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the De

Diego Lopes participates in the ceremonial UFC Freedom 250 weigh-ins on the Ellipse, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Washington, ahead of Sunday's fight on the South Lawn of the White House.

A massive UFC event is taking over the White House’s South Lawn. The event celebrates President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Fights are scheduled for Sunday night, with additional activities planned throughout the weekend. An AMBER Alert was issued forRaymond Vigil, a 9-year-old boy abducted by Marie Erika Lynn Marsh, a 33-year-old non-family member.

Marsh is driving a white Ford. A West Valley City man died after a diving incident near Cisco Beach at Bear Lake, acoordingprompted a response from law enforcement. The Rich County Sheriff'sLess than a week after KUTV aired her story, the person responsible for hitting Dawn Opies' truck came forward“They saw the news article, so they wanted to do tA Kaysville man found the hidden treasure chest worth $25,000 after following a series of clues from a poem.

The chest was found Saturday morning by a treasure hA young girl was killed, and another was injured in a crash after their side-by-side rolled over and became engulfed in flames. Two girls, ages 12 and 13, were d





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An octagon on the White House lawn for Trump's 80th birthday and the nation's 250th, in photosWASHINGTON (AP) — A massive UFC event is taking over the White House’s South Lawn. The event celebrates President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and the 250th

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