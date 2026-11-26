Although Wednesday's king tide was lower than Tuesday's peak flooding, water continued to cover portions of low-lying roads and affect homes across the community.

player ready... Thanksgiving plans have been replaced by flood watches, cleanups, and difficult decisions about whether to leave home at all. Although Wednesday’s king tide was lower than Tuesday’s peak flooding, water continued to cover portions of low-lying roads and affect homes across the community.

With another elevated tide expected Thursday and evacuation orders still in place, many residents of the community have been displaced and will need to spend the holiday away from home. Residents who have decided to stay in the evacuation zone are unable to leave to get food or supplies. According to Laurie Richmond of Cal Poly Humboldt and California Sea Grant, Wednesday’s event could have been significantly worse.

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“They haven’t released the final tide data yet, but it was looking like the highest peak was around 10.16 feet, while the January flood reached about 10.37 feet,” said Richmond. “The 10-foot threshold is generally where we start seeing water entering homes. We were also fortunate because a larger storm system and a bigger swell event that had been forecasted didn’t fully materialize. What could have been a much more serious event ended up being less severe than expected.