PHOTOS: Team France tunes up at Bentley ahead of first World Cup match

Ahead of this year's tournament, France set up shop in Waltham, using Bentley University as their World Cup base camp. The team takes the pitch Tuesday against Senegal, and will play their final group round match against Norway on June 26 in Foxborough. Here's a look inside their practice.

France men's national team striker Kylian Mbappé dribbles the ball as defender Ibrahima Konate shadows him during a practice Friday at Bentley University in Waltham.

France's men's national team's attempt to reach its third straight World Cup final match begins in earnest on Tuesday. Les Bleus will face Senegal Tuesday in New Jersey. France won the World Cup in 2018 and lost the championship in 2022 when Argentina pipped them in a penalty shootout. Ahead of this year's tournament, France set up shop in Waltham, using Bentley University as their World Cup base camp.

After Tuesday's match in the Meadowlands, France will return to practice before heading out to Philadelphia for a June 22 game against Iraq. They play their final group round matchHere are some photos from their practice on Friday: Goalkeeper Robin Risser reaches to block a shot during team France's practice at Bentley College ahead of their first World Cup match France men's national team manager Didier Deschamps runs the squad's practice session Friday at Bentley University.

Goalkeeper Brice Samba practices with the rest of team France at Bentley College ahead of their first World Cup match Gov. Maura Healey kicks off the French National Football team’s practice with a few words. Defender Malo Gusto defends a scrimmage opponent during a practice session at Bentley University ahead of the squad's first World Cup match.





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